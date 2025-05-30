Paul Ince has revealed his opinion that an expensive Manchester United forward is “not ready” to play for the club as he feels they should allow him to leave and “find his feet.”

United have some catching up to do in the Premier League. They finished 15th in the season just gone – their worst finish in the history of the competition.

They will reportedly soon confirm the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, for £62.5million. The Red Devils will hope that the Brazilian fares better than other recent expensive attackers.

Two years ago, United signed Rasmus Hojlund for £72million from Atalanta, and in 52 games in all competitions in his second campaign, he scored just 10 goals.

Former United man Ince doesn’t feel he’s the right man yet for the club, and should be allowed to leave for a period in order to get his career back on track.

“I feel sorry for Hojlund, because he’s not ready yet to play for Manchester United, he’s been thrown in the deep end. He needs that senior striker to take that weight off of him,” Ince said on talkSPORT.

“I wouldn’t be averse to him going on loan for six months, to score goals, find his feet, and get a bit of confidence. People don’t understand that when you play for Manchester United, it’s about the mentality and dealing with the expectations.”

Many believed United were overpaying for Hojlund, as he’d played a single season at Atalanta prior to heading to Old Trafford, in which he scored just 10 goals.

The season just gone has shown that he has clearly not made the jump that United hopes he might, and that could lead to a transfer away.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd ‘FIRE SALE’ and Liverpool £315m fund-raise in transfer nonsense

👉 Euro giants ‘won’t pay a euro’ for Man Utd star as they enter ‘very advanced negotiations’

👉 Fresh Bruno Fernandes update as Man Utd star ‘may quit’ after ‘positive talks’ with Al-Hilal

It’s believed one of the club’s directors has flown to Naples for a meeting with Napoli over a potential swap deal between Hojlund and Victor Osimhen.

Interest from Inter Milan has also been reported for the Danish striker, so a return to Italy, where he played prior to United, looks the most likely course of action.

Paul Parker feels a permanent transfer away would be best for Hojlund, as he has stated: “Rasmus Hojlund has to leave Manchester United for the sake of his own career. He needs a change of environment. Old Trafford chiefs will have to think about moving on Mason Mount too, he’s not athletic enough.

“Ruben Amorim needs someone to play behind the centre forward, Man Utd have no player who runs beyond and that’s one of the things that might have helped Hojlund if he had someone who’d run to create more space for him.”

READ MORE: Man Utd in ‘pole position’ for signing as INEOS ‘find’ £40m ‘replacement’ for Red Devils flop