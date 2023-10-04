‘Experienced in what?’ – Retired star expects Arsenal title failure due to lack of ‘winners’ in side

Kevin Prince-Boateng believes Martin Odegaard is not an “experienced” winner, and the lack of those players around the Arsenal squad means they’ll fail to win the title this year.

The Gunners came close to winning the Premier League last season. After finishing fifth the campaign prior, Mikel Arteta’s side led the title charge for the majority of the season.

However, they faltered at the back end, and Manchester City’s experience proved invaluable as they swept Arsenal aside to win their third consecutive league title.

The Gunners have maintained form from last season, and currently find themselves just a point behind City, who occupy top spot in the league.

While it could be another competitive season, former star midfielder Boateng feels the lack of experienced winners will count against Arsenal at the end of the campaign.

“I don’t see you this year [winning the title], maybe two years,” he told Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“Because to win something you need winners, you need players who have won big things, because at the end of the day they know what it means to win something.”

Boateng then shut down the suggestion that captain Odegaard’s experience as a player will stand Arteta’s side in good stead.

“Experienced in what? He’s an unbelievable player [but not a winner],” Boateng said.

The lack of experience in a title race certainly counted against Arsenal last season. However, they’ll have learned from that, and if they’re in the same situation this season, they could approach things differently.

What’s more, nobody is born a winner, and that experience has to come from somewhere. As such, while there aren’t a whole lot of people who have won trophies in the Arsenal side, there’s no reason to suggest they can’t learn to do so together.

If the only sides who won anything were already packed with title winners, there wouldn’t be a lot of variety in who won the title in any given competition each year.

While City have the advantage of experience, Leicester City are an example of a side who won without that; Liverpool won a Champions League with a squad who had a limited experience of winning big competitions, so to count Arsenal out just because of what the side does not have is unfair.

