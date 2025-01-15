Manchester United have been given a transfer update by reporter Ben Jacobs over their pursuit of a new striker in the January window.

While Ruben Amorim already has Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund as his strikers, both have underwhelmed in front of goal with just 11 goals between them in all competitions.

The new manager has steadied the ship in recent weeks, earning a hard-fought draw at Anfield with one of their best performances of the season whilst overcoming Arsenal in the FA Cup – leaving some to wonder if there will be any additions in January to help take advantage of their upturn in form.

According to Jacobs, any deals for Man United‘s top striking targets will have to wait until the summer, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Amorim’s former star player Viktor Gyokeres both at the top of their wanted list.

Could Amorim reunite with Gyokeres?

“There’s been no outreach to Sporting yet, but what we can say is that Gyokeres price has dropped from his €100 million release clause down to something in the region of €70m,” Jacobs told FourFourTwo.

“He is a bit more affordable and certainly has lower wages and agent fees compared to another historical Manchester United target in Victor Osimhen, but they might look for something more economical or potentially within the Premier League.”

The Swedish international has been in brilliant form this season, continuing to hold his title as Europe’s top scorer with 32 goals in 30 games. He was the top scorer across 2024 and has five goals in six Champions League games this season.

Given he already knows how Amorim wants to play, is blessed with power and pace and has an unearthly hunger to find the back of the net, he would be a dream signing – but they are likely to face stiff competition from Europe’s elite this summer.

Or is Osimhen their main target?

“Victor Osimhen is a Manchester United dream target but financially it’s very difficult, even with that release clause dropping to €75million. Nothing is possible in January,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

“Osimhen has not changed his mind. He still wants his next move to be permanent. So the whole, ‘nearly joined Chelsea, nearly joined Saudi, didn’t get either, went temporarily went to Turkey’ hasn’t made the player think, ‘maybe I ought to contemplate a loan with an option’.

“Victor Osimhen is saying: ‘If you want me, you sign me permanently whether at that €75m release clause or a different package like a loan with an obligation’. Add to that £250k a week wages, and Manchester United may find that difficult.

“But they may explore Osimhen over the summer. A lot will just depend on what kind of package Napoli are prepared to give and whether Osimhen changes his mind about joining Manchester United on a loan with an option.”

Having wanted to leave Napoli, he found himself at Galatasaray in a temporary loan deal and he will likely continue to explore a move away in the summer. Plus, there may be funds raised by the sale of the likes of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho or Marcus Rashford.

He has 13 goals and six assists in 17 games this season and would be a powerful addition at the top end of the pitch who would be entering his prime years, having just turned 26.