Explosive free Champions League coverage is becoming must-watch TV for Liverpool fans

Rafael Benitez believes Fabinho needs good players around him to thrive again at Liverpool.

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Liverpool fans are in for a treat as their Champions League tie against Villarreal is on a free streaming service offering increasingly box office coverage.

The Anfield match has been chosen as Amazon’s fixture for the Champions League gameweek and the TV streaming service is making waves with some of the biggest stories in football emerging.

The match is free to watch for anybody with a Prime Video subscription and fans without can claim a free trial to watch the game here.

The brand’s pre- and post-match interviews have become must-watch content and last week’s astonishing rant by Lisandro Martinez after Manchester United’s loss to Atletico Madrid has been the big news story of the past week.

Martinez took aim at the club hierarchy and Technical Director Jason Wilcox after the 2-0 defeat and was later forced to apologise to the club.

Gabriel Clarke’s superb post-match interviewing on the channel sparked the row and cemented Amazon as the most entertaining channel showing Champions League coverage this season.

It is not the first time Clarke’s interview technique has made the headlines. In July this year, he upset Thomas Tuchel after calling England’s victory World Cup victory over Norway.

With the potential for explosive interviews and an extensive pundit lineup, Amazon is becoming the go-to for Tuesday night Champions League action for fans of the five English clubs in the tournament.

Coverage of the Liverpool game begins at 6.30pm and Liverpool fans will be treated to former boss Rafa Benitez, 21 years after he masterminded their famous final win in Istanbul. He will be joined by Robbie Fowler and Daniel Sturridge as pundits for the game.

Amazon has another ace up its sleeve for Liverpool fans for the game against the Spanish side tonight. Fans will also be able to watch on Prime Vision, which overlays the match with data including a tactical feed displaying 22-player positioning, live expected goals (xG), player identification tags, running and shot speeds, jump heights, pass distances, and a game momentum algorithm.

You can watch Liverpool versus Villarreal by signing up for a free trial here.