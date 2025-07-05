Eberechi Eze with the Arsenal badge, Morgan Gibbs-White with the Man City badge, Murillo with the Chelsea badge, and Ollie Watkins with the Man Utd badge

Apparently there are 20 teams in the Premier League. Who knew? And if that’s true, we should probably go ahead and reassign the best of the rest to the Big Six. And Newcastle United; they’re filthy rich and qualified for the Champions League, so we know about them.

Marc Guehi to Liverpool

Poor Crystal Palace. This is what happens when you recruit wisely: you eventually get all the nice things ripped away from you.

Their first player to go is their captain, who’s been strongly linked with Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Arsenal. With just one year left on Guehi’s Palace contract, a summer sale looks pretty likely.

The FA Cup winners might believe holding on to Guehi and losing him on a free transfer is the way to go, but we’re not so sure. Either way, Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande has been mooted as the England international’s replacement, which is very smart business, assuming they can pull it off.

Liverpool’s interest is strong amid uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future, and Guehi playing alongside Virgil van Dijk is a frightening prospect for the Reds’ Premier League rivals. They’d form a perfect mix of aggression, reading of the game, and composure on and off the ball.

Ollie Watkins to Manchester United

For a while, it looked like Watkins to Arsenal was inevitable. But now the Gunners are prioritising Viktor Gyokeres, who has been targeted by United as well. This means the Red Devils are considering the England striker, and even though he’s at an age (29) where big clubs might ignore his talent, their interest makes perfect sense.

He’s yet to score fewer than 11 goals in a Premier League season and also provides a terrific number of assists for a centre-forward: eight last season after a league-high 15 in 2023/24, and six on top of 15 goals the year before.

Scoring 75 goals in 184 Premier League appearances is a fantastic record for an English striker unfortunate to be playing in the same era as Harry Kane.

Aston Villa are a fantastic club and in a much better state than Manchester United, but This Is Manchester United We’re Talking About Here. Watkins deserves to make that move, join the 100 club and hopefully win some trophies (something he’s still wanting to do so). Bless him.

Oh, and not to mention that he would make United so, so much better.

Eberechi Eze to Arsenal

The odds of this transfer happening are getting shorter by the day, and what a signing it would be for Arsenal. Eze is a delightful, likeable footballer, which would make a move to the Emirates hard to stomach for many people. He and Bukayo Saka aren’t enough to pass the Gunners off as likeable for rival fans while Mikel Arteta is in charge.

Crystal Palace losing their best player and captain in the same summer would be disastrous, but given its likelihood they will have a plan in place, and if a club is capable of adapting to such drastic changes it’s them. They’ll never find themselves in relegation trouble — especially with Oliver Glasner in charge — and have the eye for recruitment that will help fans sleep easily.

Eze would add a lot to an Arsenal side that struggled with their creativity last term. Martin Odegaard was not himself and there was nobody there to pick up the slack, playmaking-wise. Declan Rice did everything he could, but it was not enough with his fellow midfielders and attackers underperforming.

The Palace star is pretty good at taking set-pieces as well. That’s the real reason Arteta wants him.

Murillo to Chelsea

The 22-year-old Brazilian ticks plenty of boxes: left-footed, strong in duels, comfortable progressing the ball out from the back, and still young enough to develop further. He’s exactly the kind of player Chelsea have been all over in recent years.

Murillo was one of Nottingham Forest’s standouts in a fantastic 2024/25 season and is a clear upgrade on some of Chelsea’s centre-back signings in the Todd Boehly era. Two left-footed centre-backs might not be the most traditional pairing — and that’s what we’d see at Stamford Bridge, with Levi Colwill an undisputed starter for years to come — but they’d form one of the best partnerships in the Premier League, with a combined age of just 44.

Mohammed Kudus to Newcastle United

Another pretty realistic transfer, Kudus was poor in 2024/25, but then so was the entire West Ham team.

It seems to be between Spurs and Newcastle for the Ghanaian’s signature and while last season was disappointing, his campaign the year before will fill interested clubs with confidence that he’s worth splashing the cash on.

Having assigned Spurs a different player, we’ve given the edge to the Magpies who are, in truth, much more desperate for a player like Kudus.

Eddie Howe needs a new right-winger, even after the incredibly productive season Jacob Murphy just had, which is still baffling. Kudus would be an upgrade and is only 25 years old.

Morgan Rogers to Liverpool

This would be a fantastic move for Liverpool and Rogers, whose ability and potential deserve to be recognised at one of the best and biggest clubs in Europe. To quote Harry Redknapp: “He will go right to the very top.”

He possesses the attributes modern managers love in an attacking midfielder. He has a lovely blend of strength and pace that makes him an elite ball-carrier with end-product.

Capable of playing in the No.10 role and on either wing, Rogers would be an asset for any of last season’s top four and there’s no doubt he’d massively contribute towards a title push for any of those clubs.

Morgan Gibbs-White to Manchester City

There was talk not so long ago of City targeting Florian Wirtz or Gibbs-White as their Kevin De Bruyne replacement. They’ve since signed Rayan Cherki, Wirtz joined Liverpool in June, and Gibbs-White remains a Nottingham Forest player.

Cherki’s arrival from Lyon, along with the signing of Dutch international Tijjani Reijnders, doesn’t mean City are done recruiting creative midfielders. When the initial interest in Wirtz and Gibbs-White was reported, it was said they could sign both. Now, they could well end up with neither — but Cherki is a shrewd addition for £34million.

The England international would cost a fair whack, and even with Forest in Europe, you’d imagine he’d quite fancy to play under Pep Guardiola. Like Rogers, he’s capable of playing as a No.10, a little deeper, or on either wing. He’d be a superb signing.

Yoane Wissa to Tottenham Hotspur

If you’re wondering, Bryan Mbeumo has been ignored because he’s pretty nailed on to go to Manchester United. Although Mbeumo being the player United finally decided to stand firm over and refuse to meet a club’s demands for would be very on brand. He’s actually worth the money, lads. Unlike Mason Mount with a year left on his Chelsea contract, and Antony — who they could’ve signed for half the price a month before paying £80m to Ajax.

Anyway, we digress. New Spurs boss Thomas Frank looks set to miss out on Mbeumo, so could turn his attention to another former Brentford player. Wissa scored an outstanding 19 goals in the Premier League last season and is out of contract next year, so the Bees will be open to selling for the right price.

With Dominic Solanke struggling with injuries, Wissa would be a very savvy addition.

