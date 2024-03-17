FA Cup draw: Man City v Chelsea, Coventry v Man Utd sets up potential Manchester repeat final

The FA Cup trophy could conceivably be contested between both Manchester sides again

Manchester City will face Premier League rivals Chelsea, while Championship Coventry take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals, meaning a repeat of last season’s all-Manchester final is possible.

Amad Diallo struck a last-gasp extra-time winner as United came from behind to beat Liverpool 4-3 in a pulsating FA Cup tie at Old Trafford and move into the semi-finals.

Having led through Scott McTominay’s finish in the 10th minute, United trailed at half-time after strikes in quick succession just before the interval from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah.

An 87th-minute equaliser from Antony subsequently sent the match into extra time, during which Harvey Elliott – who had hit the post in the final moments of normal time – put Liverpool back in front and Marcus Rashford’s finish levelled things up again.

With penalties looming, Antony’s fellow substitute Diallo then had the final say as he sent the ball into the bottom corner in the dying moments – before being sent off, having been shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt as he celebrated.

United will face Coventry in the semi-finals, the Championship side having got past Wolves 3-2 on Saturday with a thrilling turnaround of their own.

There was also late drama at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea advanced to the last four by beating Leicester 4-2.

The hosts were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer, either side of Raheem Sterling seeing a penalty saved by Foxes goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

Leicester subsequently managed to get back on level terms after an Axel Disasi own goal and Stephy Mavididi effort, before having Callum Doyle sent off in the 73rd minute.

It appeared the Championship side had hung on for extra-time, only for substitutes Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke to score for the Blues in stoppage time and send them through.

Chelsea will now take on holders Manchester City, who beat Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday.

