Ipswich celebrate and Everton are dejected in FA Cup

Marcus Edwards scored the only goal on his debut as Championship side Burnley won at Premier League strugglers Southampton to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

In the only all-Premier League tie at 3pm, Bournemouth knocked out Everton with a 2-0 win, meaning the Toffees have hosted their final FA Cup game at Goodison Park.

Antoine Semenyo put the Cherries ahead before Daniel Jebbison’s goal two minutes before half time.

Southampton v Burnley went exactly as you would have expected considering the latter have 22 clean sheets in 31 Championship matches, James Trafford has only conceded nine goals and the Saints have been really quite rubbish this season.

Unsurprisingly, it finished 0-1 to Burnley as Tyler Dibling returned from injury, Marcus Edwards made his Clarets debut off the bench and scored the only goal.

The game of the afternoon was undoubtedly between Stoke City and Cardiff City, who drew 3-3 and are currently in extra time.

Rubin Colwill and Yousef Salech put the visitors 2-0 up, Lewis Koumas then bagged a brace and Lewis Baker scored a penalty to put Stoke in front.

Cardiff midfielder Colwill completed his brace with 22 minutes left to equalise.

Premier League side Fulham are through to the next round after winning 2-1 at Wigan Athletic.

Rodrigo Muniz scored a brace for Marco Silva’s side, with Jonny Smith on target for the hosts.

Meanwhile, there was a 0-0 draw between Preston North End and League One promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers. They, like Cardiff and Stoke, are in extra time.

Jack Clarke scored a double to help Ipswich Town into the fifth round of the FA Cup, beating Frank Lampard’s Coventry City 4-1.

George Hirst gave the Premier League side an early lead from the penalty spot but Joel Latibeaudiere scored an equaliser five minutes later.

Clarke would net two before half-time and January signing Jaden Philogene made sure of the result in the 63rd minute.

Earlier on Saturday, Premier League champions Manchester City came from behind to beat Leyton Orient 2-1.

Orient took the lead through what went down as a Stefan Ortega own goal, but it was all about Jamie Donley’s effort from around 50 yards that caught the City goalkeeper out.

City turned things around in the second half thanks to a fortunate Abdukodir Khusanov goal and late Kevin De Bruyne finish.

Leeds United and Millwall were also in action on what we can only assume was a very easy afternoon for Yorkshire police.

The all-Championship affair went in Millwall’s favour. They won 2-0 at Elland Road thanks to a Femi Azeez brace.

In case you missed it, Manchester United knocked Leicester City out on Friday night.

