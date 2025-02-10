FA Cup fifth-round draw: Plymouth go to Man City as holders Man Utd host Fulham
Plymouth have been handed a tie against Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup as reward for knocking out league-leaders Liverpool.
Miron Muslic’s side will travel to the Etihad while holders Manchester United welcome Fulham to Old Trafford and Newcastle host Brighton.
Bournemouth take on Wolves in the other all-Premier League tie, though there could be another as the winner of Exeter vs Nottingham Forest on Tuesday will welcome Ipswich.
Monday night will determine which of Doncaster or Crystal Palace will host Millwall, while Cardiff City travel to Aston Villa and Preston host Burnley.
Here’s the draw in full…
Exeter or Nott’m Forest v Ipswich
Manchester City v Plymouth
Bournemouth v Wolves
Newcastle v Brighton
Manchester United v Fulham
Doncaster or Crystal Palace v Millwall
Aston Villa v Cardiff City
Preston v Burnley