FA Cup fifth-round draw: Plymouth go to Man City as holders Man Utd host Fulham

TOGETHER (when it suits the Premier League)

Plymouth have been handed a tie against Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup as reward for knocking out league-leaders Liverpool.

Miron Muslic’s side will travel to the Etihad while holders Manchester United welcome Fulham to Old Trafford and Newcastle host Brighton.

Bournemouth take on Wolves in the other all-Premier League tie, though there could be another as the winner of Exeter vs Nottingham Forest on Tuesday will welcome Ipswich.

Monday night will determine which of Doncaster or Crystal Palace will host Millwall, while Cardiff City travel to Aston Villa and Preston host Burnley.

Here’s the draw in full…

Exeter or Nott’m Forest v Ipswich

Manchester City v Plymouth

Bournemouth v Wolves

Newcastle v Brighton

Manchester United v Fulham

Doncaster or Crystal Palace v Millwall

Aston Villa v Cardiff City

Preston v Burnley