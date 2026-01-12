FA Cup fourth round draw: Arsenal v Wigan, Macclesfield get another Prem team, the Rosenior derby

Macclesfield will face another Premier League team in the FA Cup, with Brentford set for a trip to Moss Rose in February.

Monday’s draw took place before Liverpool v Barnsley and Salford v Swindon, delivering only one guaranteed all-Premier League tie: Aston Villa against Newcastle. However, a Liverpool win would see the Reds face Brighton in the next round.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will host 2013 winners Wigan Athletic, while Manchester City will play the winner of Salford vs Swindon. Pep Guardiola’s side smashed Salford 8-0 in the FA Cup third round last season.

Other noteworthy ties include the Liam Rosenior derby between Hull City and Chelsea, Birmingham against Leeds, and, of course, Macclesfield v Brentford.

Macclesfield knocked out FA Cup holders Crystal Palace on Saturday in a historic victory. They will hope to produce another scalp when Keith Andrews’ men travel to Moss Rose.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 14 February 2026.

Full FA Cup fourth round draw: