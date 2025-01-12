Ruud van Nistelrooy will take Leicester City to Old Trafford to face his former club Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The former United striker, coach and interim boss departed the club upon Ruben Amorim’s arrival and subsequently took over from Steve Cooper at Leicester. Holders United overcame Arsenal on penalties at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

There are all-Premier League ties elsewhere as Brighton and Hove Albion will host Chelsea, Bournemouth travel to Everton, and Aston Villa take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool will meanwhile make the long trip to Plymouth Argyle, who knocked out top-flight Brentford in the third round, and Manchester City will take on either Leyton Orient or Derby County, who will face off on Tuesday evening.

Non-league Dagenham & Redbridge would get a visit to Leeds United as their rewards if they are able to pull off a shock against Championship side Millwall on Monday night, and League Two promotion hopefuls will welcome Premier League opposition after drawing Crystal Palace.

FA Cup fourth round draw in full