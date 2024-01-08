FA Cuo fourth round: Spurs v Man City, Chelsea v Villa, Maidstone head to Championship high-fliers
Tottenham welcome Manchester City and Aston Villa travel to Chelsea in all-Premier League ties in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while lowest ranked side Maidstone head to Championship high-fliers Ipswich.
The ties will be played across the weekend of the 27-28 January, off the back of the winter break for some of the Premier League sides.
Fourth round draw in full:
Watford v Southampton
Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea City
West Brom v Brentford or Wolves
West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
Newport County or Eastleigh v Wigan Athletic or Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Newcastle United