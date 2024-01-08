FA Cuo fourth round: Spurs v Man City, Chelsea v Villa, Maidstone head to Championship high-fliers

Liverpool and Maidstone are both in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Tottenham welcome Manchester City and Aston Villa travel to Chelsea in all-Premier League ties in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while lowest ranked side Maidstone head to Championship high-fliers Ipswich.

The ties will be played across the weekend of the 27-28 January, off the back of the winter break for some of the Premier League sides.

Fourth round draw in full:

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea City

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

Newport County or Eastleigh v Wigan Athletic or Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Newcastle United