FA Cup: Maidstone stun Ipswich in fourth round as Joao Pedro hat-trick fires Brighton through

Maidstone beat Championship outfit Ipswich in the fourth round of the FA Cup to pull off one of the greatest recent FA Cup upsets.

The National League South side weathered a storm of pressure and were indebted to goalkeeper Lucas Covolan as they clung on to seal a place in the fifth round for the first time.

Reynolds surged over the halfway line to coolly chip home his side’s opener two minutes before the break, but Ipswich looked to have avoided embarrassment when Jeremy Sarmiento levelled at the start of the second half.

Corne finished off off another slick counter-attacking move to put the visitors back in front on 66 and the Stones somehow held on with Covolan pulling off a series of fine saves including tipping a late Conor Chaplin effort onto the bar.

Substitute Cauley Woodrow scored the winner deep into added time as Luton beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park to reach the fifth round for only the second time in 11 years.

Woodrow poked the ball home following a goalmouth scramble to spare the blushes of Hatters keeper Tim Krul, who had allowed Jack Harrison’s long-range effort to squirm beneath him to hand the home side a 55th minute equaliser.

Luton led at the interval through a Vitaliy Mykolenko own goal and had the better chances with Everton keeper Joao Virginia pulling off a series of good saves.

Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick as Brighton got the better of Sheffield United in a 5-2 win at Bramall Lane.

Pedro scored twice from the spot and crashed in an 18-yard drive after Facundo Buonanotte’s strike had given the Seagulls an early lead, with Danny Welbeck scoring at the death to seal an emphatic victory.

The Blades had battled back from 2-0 down to level thanks to goals from Gus Hamer and Will Osula.

Leeds let Championship rivals Plymouth off the hook as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Jaidon Anthony’s stunning solo effort put his side in front on 31 minutes but Adam Randell levelled for Plymouth on 73, and Leeds blew a number of chances to win it including a stoppage-time miss from Patrick Bamford.

Leicester turned on the style in the second half to beat Birmingham 3-0 with goals from Jamie Vardy, Yunus Akgun and Dennis Praet.

