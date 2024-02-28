FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man Utd could play Liverpool as Newcastle head to Man City
Defending FA Cup champions Manchester City will welcome Newcastle to the Etihad in the quarter-finals of the competition, while Manchester United could play Liverpool at home if they get past Nottingham Forest and Southampton respectively.
Chelsea or Leeds will play at home against Leicester, while Coventry will travel to Wolves or Brighton.
Wolves or Brighton & Hove Albion vs Coventry City
Nottingham Forest or Manchester United vs. Liverpool or Southampton
Chelsea or Leeds United vs. Leicester City
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
