FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man Utd could play Liverpool as Newcastle head to Man City

Manchester City will take on Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Defending FA Cup champions Manchester City will welcome Newcastle to the Etihad in the quarter-finals of the competition, while Manchester United could play Liverpool at home if they get past Nottingham Forest and Southampton respectively.

Chelsea or Leeds will play at home against Leicester, while Coventry will travel to Wolves or Brighton.

Wolves or Brighton & Hove Albion vs Coventry City

Nottingham Forest or Manchester United vs. Liverpool or Southampton

Chelsea or Leeds United vs. Leicester City

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

More to follow…