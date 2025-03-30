FA Cup semi-final draw confirmed as final four discover their Wembley opponents

Nottingham Forest will host Bournemouth or Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Crystal Palace will take on Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace were the first name to go into the hat after claiming a 3-0 victory away to Fulham on Saturday lunchtime, with Nottingham Forest joining them later that evening with a penalty shootout victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Aston Villa then made sure of their place in the final four with an expected three-goal win over battling Preston North End on Sunday. Bournemouth will host Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Former City goalkeeper Joe Hart made the draw live on BBC One following Villa’s victory at Deepdale.

The semi-finals will take place at Wembley on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th April – exact dates for each fixture will be confirmed in due course.

The winning sides will then contest the final on Saturday 17th May. Holders Manchester United were eliminated in the fifth round by Fulham.

Palace and Bournemouth have never won the FA Cup, while Villa and Forest have not claimed the trophy since 1957 and 1959 respectively.

City have a richer recently history in the competition, winning it three times since 2011.