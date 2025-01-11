FA Cup third round: Chelsea, Liverpool through as Slot creates history; Plymouth shock Brentford

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Liverpool made light work of League Two opposition to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea confidently dispatched of Morecambe – who are 23rd in the fourth tier – at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Enzo Maresca welcomed Reece James back to his starting XI, with Tyrique George, Renato Veiga, Filip Jorgensen, Marc Guiu and Joao Felix also given rare starts.

Christopher Nkunku failed to score from the penalty spot in the 17th minute as the Blues went into half-time only 1-0 up after Tosin Adarabioyo converted from a James assist.

Chelsea stepped things up in the second half, winning 5-0 thanks to a Nkunku goal, Felix brace and Tosin’s second.

Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle shocked Brentford in London, securing a 1-0 victory thanks to Morgan Whittaker’s 82nd-minute winner.

In their first game since Miron Muslic replaced Wayne Rooney as manager, Argyle won away from home for the first time this campaign, and what a win it was.

One positive for Brentford is the return of Rico Henry, who had not played for 16 months due to a knee injury.

Bournemouth came from behind to beat West Brom and secure their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Caleb Taylor gave the Baggies the lead but Bournemouth were 3-1 up at half-time after goals from Justin Kluivert and Dango Outtara (x2).

The Cherries made sure of the result with an Antoine Semenyo goal two minutes into the second half before Daniel Jebbison made it 5-1 in injury time.

Premier League rivals Brighton are also through after battering Norwich City 4-0 at Carrow Road.

Solly March scored his first goal since returning from a lengthy injury. Georginio Rutter contributed with a brace and Julio Enciso scored the other for Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

Nottingham Forest continued their fine form with a 2-0 win over Championship strugglers Luton Town, who sacked head coach Rob Edwards earlier this week.

Nuno Espirito Santo was able to heavily rotate as Ryan Yates and Ramon Sosa scored.

Elsewhere, Exeter City beat 10-man Oxford United 3-1 and Sunderland v Stoke City and Reading v Burnley are currently in extra-time after 1-1 draws. There is more to follow on that…

Earlier on Saturday, Liverpool smashed League Two outfit Accrington Stanley 4-0 at Anfield.

Arne Slot named a pretty strong side and Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold got on the scoresheet in the first half. He did hand a first start to 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha, who became the club’s youngest-ever starter at 16 years and 135 days.

Accrington were left an almighty mountain to climb and went 3-0 down in the 76th minute when Jayden Danns scored his third Reds goal on his seventh first-team appearance.

Federico Chiesa then opened his Liverpool account in the 90th minute on a comfortable afternoon, which was always on the cards.

Leicester City put six past Championship club Queens Park Rangers, with defender Wout Faes scoring the pick of the bunch in the 93rd minute.

James Justin bagged a brace, while Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi and Facundo Buonanotte also found the back of the net for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side.

QPR did equalise through a Jonathan Varane peach, while Rayan Kolli grabbed a goal in first-half injury-time after being played through by Foxes midfielder Harry Winks, making the score 3-2 at the break. It’s safe to say the game got away from them in the second period, losing 6-2.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers won 1-0 at Middlesbrough thanks to an Andreas Weimann goal. Now that’s a Barclaysman.

Premier League Wolves won 2-1 at Bristol City and Birmingham City beat Lincoln City by the same score at home.

Saturday evening’s action includes Manchester City v Salford City, Leeds United against Yorkshire neighbours Harrogate Town and Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday.

READ NOW: Conte reveals Liverpool, Chelsea, PSG target has ‘asked to be sold’ amid ‘agreement’ – ‘I’m disappointed’