Arsenal will host Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup as Manchester City were drawn against Salford City and Tottenham against non-league Tamworth.

The Gunners against reigning champions Red Devils is undoubtedly the highlight of the draw but Tamworth hosting Spurs is sure to be a spectacle.

Salford travelling to Man City should be fun as well as the League Two side are owned by several Manchester United legends, including David Beckham.

Elsewhere in the draw, there were only two all-Premier League ties in Arsenal v Manchester United and Aston Villa v West Ham.

There will also be a Yorkshire derby between Leeds and Harrogate.

Liverpool and Chelsea were given favourable ties. The Reds will welcome Accrington Stanley to Anfield, while the Blues host Morecambe.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will host League Two outfit Bromley.

The lowest-ranked teams in the draw are National League sides Dagenham & Redbridge – who are away to Millwall – and Tamworth.

The FA Cup third round will be played between on the weekend of January 11.

Full draw: Southampton v Swansea City, Arsenal v Manchester United, Exeter City v Oxford United, Leyton Orient v Derby County, Reading v Burnley, Aston Villa v West Ham, Norwich City v Brighton, Manchester City v Salford City, Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge, Liverpool v Accrington Stanley, Bristol City v Wolves, Preston v Charlton, Chelsea v Morecambe, Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth v West Brom, Mansfield Town v Wigan, Tamworth v Tottenham, Hull City v Doncaster Rovers, Sunderland v Stoke City, Leicester v QPR, Brentford v Plymouth Argyle, Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United v Bromley, Everton v Peterborough United, Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth, Birmingham City v Lincoln City, Leeds United v Harrogate Town, Nottingham Forest v Luton Town, Sheffield United v Cardiff City, Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers, Fulham v Watford, Crystal Palace v Stockport.