FA Cup weekend sparks worst F365 Mailbox in living memory

The BBC might be pretending that the FA Cup has got its ‘sparkle’ back but frankly, it’s bad for business.

A City, a Forest, a Villa, a Palace. Is this the first time all four FA Cup semi finalists have a place in their team names?

John, LFC, Washington DC

Oh joy, Marcus Rashford has scored against Preston, I look forward to all the mails saying United were wrong to send him out on loan.

Anthony

…I’m sure there will be plenty of people saying 300,000 turning out for the Carabao Cup is embarrassing etc. if you’re thinking that, don’t worry yourself, it wasn’t for you, go on about your day.

I was lucky enough to get a ticket for the game, it was incredible. But on Saturday I got to share that with my family and friends and share the joy with them all over again. Something the majority of those present have been waiting their whole lives for.

The titles and trophies may or may not become a ‘regular’ thing now but they won’t feel like that one. It really should be celebrated to the fullest.

There was also a second bus, full of the backroom staff, not interesting to the Sky cameras. Eddie Howe took the time to name each one of them on stage and give them their moment. They don’t get paid the big bucks and the name on the back of shirts, but imagine the pride they and their families get from that, a moment they’ll never forget. There’s a reason the players and staff are committed to him.

I leave you with the inspiring words of Bruno: “We go onto the pitch as players, and we leave here as f*cking legends.”

They do, this team won’t be forgotten.

Phil, NUFC

On Man City FFP

A casual observation….whilst it may appear that the football world looks on the problems of Manchester City with a degree of smugness.

A question arises about the integrity of the national game going forward. If rules have been broken, why are not punishments administered at the time? Also, has there actually been criminal activity here? Which again raises further debate and investigations?

Don’t hold your breath!

Robert Jamison

…An ‘alt’ view to: the actual ‘largest’ Man City FFP impact…

City are proven innocent. Contrary to the: media narratives, fans hopes, Richard Masters and all at the red cartel EPL, and indeed, all the recent articles on f365.

The. End.

Apart from the p##s boiled of course.

Chris Mac Manus

Let’s watch five-a-side because football is sh*t

Was reading comments from a post about how shit the game is now compared to the 90’s. I’d have to say I agree. Now football is just tactics and fitness and there is very little room for flair players and individual skills. A guy like Matt Le Tissier wouldn’t get close to a Premier league team these days. Same could be said for players like Gazza, Ginola, Asprilla and many others.

Anyway, I guess it may be the natural evolving of every sport where the overwhelming amount of data, footage and stats gives the edge. Tactics and fitness has always been part of the game but now it’s too much of the game.

However, I’m not here to argue about whether the game is shitter now because it just is. I’m just genuinely wondering why 5 a side football has never taken off?

Seriously, 5 a side has more goals, more flair and just more action. Let’s just change the Carabao cup, Uefa cup and Nations league into 5 a side competitions. Change the community shield to a 4 team 5 a side tournament too while we’re at it. That way we get more fun and the players get less 90 minute games so they don’t look knackered the whole time.

Jon, Cape Town (Something has to give, players are playing way too many games on their measly salaries)