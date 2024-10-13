FA implored to ‘go after Pep’ after Lee Carsley plays down England credentials

Roy Keane has sent a simple message to the FA when it comes to finding a permanent replacement for Gareth Southgate: just get Pep.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to shed any light on what his future plans are beyond that – and after speaking previously of his desire to take a team to a World Cup, many fans are dreaming that the Catalan might be tempted to take the job.

Interim England boss Lee Carsley also refused once more to be drawn definitively on his future after a 3-1 victory away to Finland, but did suggest he expects it to go elsewhere, telling ITV: “My bosses have made it totally clear what they need from me. This job deserves a world-class coach that’s won trophies and been there and done it. I’m still on the path to doing that.”

Ian Wright gave his reaction from the studio, saying: “I think he’s being very honest and when you look at him I believe him: he doesn’t think he’s ready. Like he says, he knows his remit, he’s got the six games, and I admire what he’s doing.

“What’s good about it is he’s getting the opportunity to have a go at this, which is very very privileged to do. It’s a privilege to get that chance.”

Asked about who might get the job if not Carsley – and presented with Eddie Howe, Graham Potter or Thomas Tuchel as potential options – Keane said: “The most important thing is getting the right man.

“The names you’ve mentioned there, I’m sure they’ve all got a chance, but the FA have to go for the best guy, whatever. Whether finances will play a part in it…

“If Lee obviously rules himself out and he’s not interested – that seems to be the noises coming out – the FA had better get busy and get the right man.”

When asked if he thought it would be one of the three candidates put forth, Wright said: “It’s a job that comes with a lot of pressure, so you need to make sure you get the right person, and if they’re saying that he’s ruling himself out, I don’t know what’s going on…”

Keane interjected with an impassive shrug: “Pep. Go after Pep. Go for the best. Pep’s contract is up in the summer.”

Just as easy as that, we’re sure.

