FA open probe into whether Tonali broke betting rules after Newcastle move with ‘further sanction’ mooted

The Football Association have opened an investigation into whether Sandro Tonali broke betting rules after he moved to Newcastle United, according to reports.

Just before the Magpies’ trip to Wolves last Saturday, the Italian was handed a 10-month ban by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) – which was subsequently ratified by FIFA after he agreed a plea bargain as part of an investigation into illegal betting activity.

The ban means that Tonali, who arrived on Tyneside from AC Milan for £55million in the summer, will not be eligible to return to competitive action until August 27, 2024.

In addition to his ban, Tonali was fined 20,000 euros and will undergo eight months of therapy as well as carrying out a series of public appearances and manager Eddie Howe confirmed that the 23-year-old is in training.

In his Friday press conference, Howe said: “(Tonali) is training with us and he’s started that lonely – I say lonely, he’s around his team-mates – but we’re playing so many games at the moment that a lot of his sessions will be individual or small numbers.

“He’s started that journey into the 10 months so it’s going to be a real mental test for him to try and come through that period and become a better player, which is definitely our objective as coaches to try and help him.

“It’s going to be difficult for him for sure.”

And now Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope insists that the FA ‘are now investigating whether Sandro Tonali broke betting rules AFTER his £52million move to Newcastle in July’.

The FA ‘are looking into the possibility that the midfielder continued to bet on football while under their jurisdiction. If so, he could be subject to further sanction’.

Hope added: ‘The 23-year-old’s agent said his client was suffering from a gambling addiction as they negotiated his punishment last month, raising the question over whether he then placed bets while a Newcastle player.’

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth insists the Tonali ban was a “massive shock” and that it “came from nowhere”.

“It was a massive shock, a massive surprise. Dealing with it was new to all of us. It came from nowhere,” Ashworth said.

“We first became aware of it when was there a potential allegation on social media. I spoke with his representatives and it just happened really quickly.

“Our first thought was to protect our player, he is part of our family, and to give him the help and support he needed. We wanted to understand exactly what had happened and work transparently with the authorities.

“Sandro wanted to do that from the off as well. It was a bit of a whirlwind really. We got to where we were on Friday (before the Wolves game) where the ban had been signed off and agreed with the Italian federation, FIFA and our own Football Association.”