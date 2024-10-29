Incoming Man Utd coach ‘achieved great things’ playing ‘incredible’ as PL boss relishes challenge

Brighton caused quite the shock when they named Fabian Hurzeler as their new head coach in the summer, making him the youngest ever Premier League manager.

Hurzeler has enjoyed his start to life in the Premier League with Brighton having lost just once this season, sitting sixth in the league.

The 31-year-old is by far the youngest coach in the league, with 38-year-old’s Russel Martin and Kieran McKenna the closest to him in terms of age, though another manager looks set join the under 40’s club.

Manchester United have agreed terms with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, with the 39-year-old set to takeover after the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Monday.

Ahead of Brighton’s game against Liverpool, Hurzeler was asked whether he has any advice for Amorim after making the switch to England.

The German-American jokingly replied: “He is eight years older than me!” He continued: “He achieved already great things in Portugal. I saw some games and he plays incredible football. He’s very dominant in possession.”

Hurzeler though believes he is in no position to give advice to anyone. He said: “I’m not in a place to give him advice. If he needs advice then he might call Pep or Jurgen Klopp or some coaches like this.”

Brighton beat United in their opening home game of the season after a goal in injury time, and Hurzeler is relishing the challenge to face a new man later this season.

He said: “Let’s see what happens at Manchester. It’s always great to face new coaches, to compete with them and this would be another challenge.”

United suffered their worst ever start to a league campaign, suffering back to back 3-0 defeats at Old Trafford against Liverpool and Spurs, while sitting 14th in the table.

Ten Hag had been on thin ice for a long period of time after the Reds finished eight in the league last season, another worst ever club low since the formation of the Premier League.

Ten Hag’s delusion in press conferences saw him believe United turned their season around last campaign after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final, dismissing their league finish.

Amorim’s Sporting side currently sit top of the league, having won the Primeira Liga twice, though the prospect of guiding United to the Premier League title proves an enormously difficult task which five managers have failed at since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Amorim had held talks with Liverpool and West Ham during the summer though nothing materialised with both clubs.