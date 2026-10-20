Fabian Hurzeler reacts to Man Utd interest as Michael Carrick sack looms

Fabian Hurzeler has responded to interest from Manchester United amid lingering fears Michael Carrick is a dead man walking.

Man Utd are paying the price for appointing an unproven manager on the back of a pressure-free caretaker spell.

Carrick looks powerless to turn United’s fortunes around, with just one win from seven league games so far, zero clean sheets against English sides, and an early exit from the League Cup among his lowlights this season.

Our colleagues over at TEAMtalk continue to stay on top of Carrick’s situation, and for now at least, Man Utd have no plans to sack Carrick.

However, INEOS won’t sit idly by if results don’t improve and United’s season continues to fritter away into nothingness.

What’s more, the availability of Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe ensures a shadow is cast over Carrick. Brighton’s ultra-impressive Fabian Hurzeler is another confirmed as being on Man Utd’s radar.

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Indeed, TEAMtalk recently broke news of United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, being a particularly keen admirer of 33-year-old Hurzeler.

There once was a time when managers and players alike would jump at the chance to join the Red Devils.

Unfortunately for United, that time has passed, according to the latest from Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke.

On Tuesday, he stated: ‘Fabian Hurzeler is “happy” at Brighton and has no plans to leave any time soon.’

O’Rourke added: ‘The German has been heavily linked with the Manchester United manager’s job in recent weeks, but remains fully committed to the project at the Amex Stadium.’

Rubberstamping Hurzeler isn’t guaranteed to take flight if Man Utd sack Carrick, the reporter concluded: ‘He is not ready to jump ship just yet.’

Brighton respond to Man Utd interest in Fabian Hurzeler

O’Rourke’s update comes hot on the heels of divulging how Brighton have responded to United’s interest in their manager.

The reporter stated on Monday: ‘Brighton are “relaxed” about the long-term future of manager Fabian Hurzeler amid an impressive start to the season.

‘The German has been heavily linked with the Manchester United job in recent weeks, but the Seagulls have had “no contact” from any other club at this stage.

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‘Hurzeler’s stock has risen dramatically in recent months, but Brighton have him tied down under contract until the summer of 2029.

‘Sources say that the South Coast outfit are not worried about the prospect of the 33-year-old leaving any time soon, although they are “not surprised” by the interest.’