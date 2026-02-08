Fabian Hurzeler tells Brighton fans ‘criticise me’ but ‘support the team’

Brighton’s difficult run continued on Sunday as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Crystal Palace, a result that extended their Premier League sequence to one win in 12 games.

The Brighton head coach was subjected to chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” and “you’re getting sacked in the morning” during the closing stages, before boos followed at the final whistle. The defeat dragged Albion into the relegation dogfight.

Speaking after the defeat to Palace, Hürzeler acknowledged the situation but insisted his response would be to work through it.

“Now it’s not the moment to talk about my human feelings,” he said.

“Everyone can imagine how you would feel if 25,000 demand things and sing about you.

“It’s not an easy situation but there are only two options: to give up or to keep working harder, and that’s always the option I choose so far in my life.

“That’s why I am sitting here because I never give up. That’s what I will keep pushing to do.

“I think it’s the hardest moment (of my managerial career) but it’s also the moment where I try to get the most out of it, I learn the most and I will grow the most. I will face this adversity and I will get through it.”

Hürzeler also spoke about the broader challenge facing his squad, pointing to confidence and results as the immediate priorities.

“I always promise I give my heart, I give my soul for this club and I will keep doing this and I will keep trying to find solutions, together with my team, together with my players, because that’s why I’m here.

“I try to help the players. I try to get now into their mind because I think that’s the main thing.

“We have a loss of self-confidence and how you get the self-confidence back is only by getting the right results.

“How do you get the right results? It’s by working hard and this is the only option. This is the only option we have.

“We have to work hard and we have to stick closer together.

“In these times, I think that’s the most important and that’s what we try to do and we have to opportunity on Wednesday to do this.”

The Brighton boss also addressed the reaction from supporters directly, making clear he is prepared to shoulder responsibility as long as the team continues to receive backing.

“It’s not about me personally. It’s always about the club and I’m here to help the club.

“I’m here to achieve, together with my team, the best for this club, and I really enjoy working with the club.

“For me, it’s fine if they criticise me as long as they support the team, because I think our team, they need the support.

“A lot of players are a young age, a lot of players are struggling at the moment with the situation.”

