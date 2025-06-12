Former England manager Fabio Capello has suggested that a struggling Manchester United forward is a safer signing for Inter Milan than another option.

United had a terrible 2024/25 season. The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League – their worst finish ever in the competition.

Their top scorers in the league scored eight goals apiece, and neither were strikers. The highest-scoring striker out of centre-forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee was the former, who bagged four goals in 32 games – one more than the Dutchman in the same amount.

There’s been heavy speculation on the future of the pair, particularly Hojlund.

He has been linked with a move back to Italy – where he played with Atalanta prior to his £72million United signing – with Inter Milan, and Capello feels he’d be a good option.

He wrote in Gazzetta dello Sport: ‘I’ve read a few names, from Hojlund to [Ange-Yoan] Bonny. I’m a fan of the former even if he hasn’t exactly shone at Manchester United.

‘However, the Dane is a very dynamic striker, good at exploiting space. Even though he was very young, he impressed me at Atalanta. Bonny is a different kind of striker, more involved in the build-up play, but probably less ready. Shall I say it? He would be a riskier choice.’

Bonny, at 21, is just a year younger than Hojlund, and just finished a Serie A season for Parma with six goals and four assists.

Hojlund’s only season in Italy saw him back nine Serie A goals and four assists, but his last season in any football was an underwhelming one.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd to make bid ‘imminently’ for second signing with striker ‘really pushing’ to ‘force’ transfer

👉 New Barcelona target of ‘particular interest’ to ‘close door’ on Rashford in potential Man Utd blow

👉 Man Utd ‘ban’ forces new transfer ‘plan’ to replace one star with INEOS to ‘pounce on cut-price’ deal

In any case, it is believed that Inter might well make attempts to land Hojlund. It is believed that the Serie A side have tried to sign both the Dane and his United team-mate Zirkzee.

United will reportedly not stand in Hojlund’s way, and a loan with an option or an obligation for Inter to sign him has been suggested.

The Dane is believed to have given his availability to return to Italy and embrace the Inter cause. It’s suggested as a result that the Serie A side will go full steam ahead for the signing.

READ MORE: Tottenham, Frank told to make Man Utd hijack his ‘first order of business’ with ‘agreement struck’