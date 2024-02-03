Fabregas backs ‘very intelligent, stable’ manager to succeed at Liverpool’; he ‘knows the standards’

Cesc Fabregas believes Xabi Alonso would be “able to” succeed at Liverpool as he “knows the standards” of the club and is “very intelligent, stable” and “has the right mentality.”

The rumour mill is in full flow regarding who will become the next Reds manager. It’s been just over a week since Jurgen Klopp revealed he’d be leaving his post at the end of the season.

The standout favourite is former Reds man and current Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso. His former Spain teammate Fabregas has suggested he has the right tools for the job as he already has fans on side.

“He’s been up there. He’s done it all and he knows the standards that are being set at Liverpool. The crowd love him and also I think he’s a really good coach. He’s got good ideas,” Fabregas said on BBC’s Planet Premier League Podcast.

He believes beyond the connection with the club that Alonso has got the right skillset as a manager to take over from Klopp.

“Maybe he plays slightly differently but I think he’s got adaptability. I saw him around when he was the coach of Real Sociedad B, then now at Bayer Leverkusen,” Fabregas added.

“He does different things. He’s capable of adapting to the situation and to different types of players he’s got and he’s got the right mentality,’ the 2010 World Cup winner added.

“He’s young, but the good thing about him is that he’s got very clear ideas. He’s an intelligent, stable guy and has the right personality.

“So it’s a big shout, but I agree that he [would be] able to do it.”

Not only is Alonso the favourite because of his ties to Liverpool, for whom he featured in 210 games during his playing career, but because of his exploits as a manager, particularly in his role at Leverkusen, who are top of the Bundesliga at the moment.

He’s showing he’s ready to take one of world football’s biggest jobs should he want it, and it can’t hurt when players with the quality of Fabregas are recommending him for the role.

