Ex-Barcelona man bids ‘farewell’ as Leverkusen ‘push’ for Alonso heir amid Real Madrid interest

Como boss Cesc Fabregas is ‘increasingly likely’ to replace Xabi Alonso as Bayer Leverkusen head coach, according to reports.

Fabregas has reportedly been identified as Leverkusen’s top managerial target after Alonso confirmed he will depart at the end of the season.

The former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder confirmed the news in a press conference on Friday, telling reporters: “This week, the club and I have agreed that these are going to be my last two games as Bayer Leverkusen coach

“This is a moment with mixed emotions. This is not a moment to talk about the future.

“We want to have a proper farewell on Sunday here for some players, myself. It was the right moment to announce it.”

Alonso is expected to manage Real Madrid next season, with Carlo Ancelotti leaving to reportedly become the boss of the Brazil national team.

Leverkusen are stepping up their search for Alonso’s replacement and are believed to be keen on Como head coach Fabregas.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder is doing a fine job in his first season in charge, with I Biancoblu sitting 10th in Serie A with two games remaining.

They are currently on a six-match unbeaten run in the Italian top flight, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

This has caught the attention of Leverkusen, who are keen to replace one former Spain midfielder with another.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Leverkusen are ‘pushing to close’ the deal to appoint Fabregas as Alonso’s successor.

The Italian transfer expert says Fabregas ‘has attracted the eyes of several teams who have added him to their list for next year’ – including Como’s Serie A rivals AS Roma.

‘Above all’ are Leverkusen, who want to get Fabregas in as soon as possible.

Their pursuit of the 38-year-old has been boosted by his words after Como beat Cagliari on Saturday, with Di Marzio saying his comments ‘almost taste like a farewell’.

“I remember all the progress we’ve made, the important thing is that the lads followed me and believed in my message. This is what satisfies me,” Fabregas said.

“Whatever happens I will thank this club, I am very proud of what we are seeing in Como.

“I want to leave an important legacy, because whoever comes after me will find something good.

“I am very calm: if you are good today, do the same thing in the next match and lose, you are no longer good. But my message has never changed.”

German transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg has added that Fabregas’ move to the Bundesliga ‘is becoming increasingly likely’.

He wrote on X: “Cesc Fabregas’ departure from Como is becoming increasingly likely. The players and some agents are also receiving corresponding signals. Leipzig and Leverkusen want him. Bayer 04 pushing a lot.”

