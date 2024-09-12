Mikel Arteta has been urged to start Leandro Trossard for Arsenal against Tottenham.

Cesc Fabregas says Mikel Arteta should start Leandro Trossard against Tottenham in the North London derby after a BBC journalist claimed he’s heard ‘rumours’ of a shock inclusion.

Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino are all unavailable for the clash with Tottenham on Sunday, leaving Arteta with limited options to play in midfield against their bitter local rivals.

Rice is suspended after his red card against Brighton, Merino picked up a shoulder injury in his first Arsenal training session and is expected to be out for around six weeks, while Odegaard limped off in Norway’s Nations League win over Austria on Monday.

The playmaker was pictured on crutches as he boarded a flight back to London and the Norway team doctor predicted the 25-year-old would be out for around three weeks, therefore also missing the key clash with Manchester City next weekend, despite avoiding a fracture.

There has been much speculation over who will play in midfield for the NLD, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho likely to be two of the three, while one of Kai Havertz or Trossard will likely occupy the third spot.

But BBC journalist Mark Chapman revealed he’s heard a “rumour” of Arteta springing a surprise.

“At the other end of the scale as we move onto the north London derby, there are rumours going around at the moment, and these may be quashed by the time the game comes around,” Chapman said.

“They have some issues in midfield Arsenal, Declan Rice is suspended, Martin Odegaard picked up an injury during the week, their signing in the summer, Merino is already injured. So there are these rumours that they may start a 17-year-old, Ethan Nwaneri.”

While Fabregas is sure the 17-year-old could make an impact, he believes Trossard is the better option.

On Nwaneri, Fabregas said: “I have no doubts that if Mikel puts him in the starting XI or even during the game it’s because he has seen that he’s good enough to make an impact.

“Obviously the consequences of Rice and Odegaard being out helps and makes it a little bit faster than he would have liked but definitely it means that he is on his mind.

“If he’s part of the squad it’s because he really believes that he can bring something to the table.

“I also would like to see Trossard in midfield. I know he likes to come from the wing but he has the capabilities and qualities to play that role of Odegaard. A little more offensive midfielder, No.8, No.10.

“I think he’s got the qualities to do that. Probably [Thomas] Partey and Jorginho will be the other two midfielders if I am not mistaken.

“But overall, it’s great to see young players making it into the Premier League.”

The former Arsenal captain believes this weekend’s grudge match is a “much bigger game” for Arsenal than Spurs given the club’s aspirations for the top-flight season.

“It’s still early but I think it’s a bigger game for Arsenal,” Fabregas added.

“Arsenal need to go toe to toe with Manchester City to win the league this year. It’s their third year straight trying to win it in a confident way, where they believe it can be done.

“With all due respect and I’m being serious, if Tottenham finish fifth or sixth, I know they will always try to aim a bit higher, but it won’t be seen as such a failure as if Arsenal doesn’t manage to win the league this season because they have been very, very close the last couple of years.

“I do believe for Arsenal it’s a much bigger game because they have to find this continuity after drawing the last game against Brighton.

“For the confidence after the international break as well, I think it’s important.

“Big season for Arsenal, big month for Arsenal and I think it’s a much bigger game for them.”