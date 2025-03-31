Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka should be available to face Real Madrid in the Champions League, according to the latest news.

The 23-year-old has been out of action since December 21 with a thigh injury, missing 19 games in all competitions as Mikel Arteta’s side fell behind in the title race but reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Saka had begun the season in outstanding form, turning into a key provider with 14 assists and nine goals in 24 games, including assists in the first five games of the league campaign and a hat-trick of assists against West Ham United.

His absence has been felt by the Gunners who have also missed Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli since Saka’s injury and it has resulted in Mikel Merino and others being used as makeshift number nine’s. So, the latest news surrounding his return is a huge boost for the final part of the season.

Taking to X, Romano confirmed that the club will be exploring contract options in the near future. ‘After his imminent return on the pitch, Bukayo Saka and his agents will also have new conversations with Arsenal over new long term deal.

‘No rush as current contract expires in June 2027 but director Andrea Berta will take care of the process also for Saka’s contract.’

Next up for Arsenal is Fulham at home on April 1 before facing a tricky test away at Everton on April 5, a game in which they are likely to rest players for the European clash just three days later as they welcome Carlo Ancelotti’s side to the Emirates Stadium.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365…

👉 Arsenal: £58m target ‘more prominent’ on three-striker list as Andrea Berta’s stance surfaces

👉 Berta ‘knows first three Arsenal transfers’ as new sporting director reacts to his appointment

👉 Arsenal need ‘special players’ as Keown is ‘sure’ about where money will go this summer

Saka’s contract and summer plans

Their new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is set for a busy summer, and tying down Saka to a new deal will be a key move given how the likes of Liverpool have handled their star players deals in recent years.

With Liverpool set to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold for nothing, it will be a wake-up call for other clubs, such as Arsenal, to ensure that doesn’t happen to their star assets, and given Saka is the sixth-highest value player in world football, according to Transfermarkt, it is a smart move.

Berta will also handle new additions and with Jorginho and Thomas Partey likely to leave at the end of their deals, plus Raheem Sterling returning to Chelsea, it leaves room for new faces and one position will take precedence over the rest.

Sporting’s Victor Gyokeres has emerged as a key target ahead of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Europe’s top scorer (in the top seven leagues) would be a far easier acquisition than the Sweden international.

The new director reportedly already knows his first three signings, and they have been linked with a whole host of names that include Benjamin Sesko, Isak, Antoine Semenyo and Nico Williams among other young talents.

Strengthening in key attacking areas will show Saka that they are serious about finally consolidating their position as title challengers and taking the next step in the coming years which will certainly help keep him at the club in the long-term.