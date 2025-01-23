Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho with the Chelsea and Napoli badges

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are preparing their opening bid for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, who Napoli also want to sign.

Man Utd are reportedly open to selling Garnacho this month but are not entertaining offers below 60 million euros (£50.5million).

The Argentine winger has been pretty underwhelming in 2024/25, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 21 Premier League appearances. At least he scored and assisted two against League One Barnsley in the Carabao Cup third round.

Serie A club Napoli have identified Garnacho as their top candidate to replace irreplaceable winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain for around £51m.

Antonio Conte’s side are facing some unexpected competition for the 20-year-old’s signature though, with Chelsea reportedly very interested.

The Blues have plenty of depth in attack but Mykhaylo Mudryk’s future is uncertain after he failed a drugs test.

The Ukrainian winger has not played for the Londoners since a Europa Conference League win over Heidenheim on November 28.

He remains suspended after testing positive for a banned substance in a doping test.

As Mudryk potentially faces a four-year ban from playing, Chelsea are understandably exploring their options in the January transfer window.

Garnacho would fit their transfer philosophy, with Todd Boehly targeting players under the age of 24.

It will be interesting to see where the Man Utd winger fits into Enzo Maresca’s plans, with Christopher Nkunku, Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Joao Felix and Nicolas Jackson all already at his disposal.

Despite the high volume of attacking talent in Maresca’s squad, Chelsea are now preparing a bid for Garnacho, says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist confirms the Blues will ‘approach’ the Red Devils having ‘spoke to the player’s camp’ about a move.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Chelsea are set to approach Man United for Alejandro Garnacho, as expected.

‘Napoli remain keen but no agreement at €50m package, rejected by Man United; now also working on [Borussia Dortmund’s Karim] Adeyemi deal as revealed.

‘Chelsea spoke to player’s camp and will now discuss with Man United.’

Should Garnacho join for £60m, he will likely replace £60m Neto, who replaced £60m Mudryk, who replaced £60m Christian Pulisic. Fourth time’s the charm!

That is how much it will cost Chelsea to sign the Argentine international as Man Utd owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe refuses to reduce his asking price.

