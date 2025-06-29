Romano confirms Chelsea ‘have intensified talks’ for £60m star as PL rivals see ‘two proposals rejected’

Chelsea’s summer overhaul under Enzo Maresca shows no signs of slowing, with a new attacking priority now firmly in their sights following progress elsewhere in the market.

Chelsea are understood to have completed a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, who is set to sign a seven-year contract after undergoing a medical.

That move follows the earlier arrival of Liam Delap from Ipswich in a £30m switch, as the London club continue to add young firepower to the squad.

The Blues activity in forward areas has also fueled rumours that Nicolas Jackson will depart. One Premier League rival has made the forward a surprise addition to their shortlist.

But it’s their pursuit of another Premier League forward that’s now heating up, with interest from a domestic rival prompting Chelsea to act quickly.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks have now stepped up. The transfer insider reported on Sunday morning:

“Understand Chelsea have now intensified talks to advance on Joao Pedro deal! Chelsea are focused on Joao deal with Brighton after signing Jamie Gittens with medical yesterday. Newcastle had two proposals rejected by Brighton… and Chelsea now pushing.”

According to the Daily Mail, Pedro, who has scored 30 goals in 70 appearances since joining Brighton from Watford, is said to be “leaning towards a move to Chelsea if they can reach an agreement on a fee.”

Chelsea have already seen a £58million offer turned down, with Brighton holding out for a fee closer to £60m.

Newcastle have seen two bids rejected, though Sacha Tavolieri today highlighted that the Magpies have already agreed personal terms. Chelsea are doing their best to muscle their way into pole position, assuming they meet Brighton’s valuation.

Pedro has quickly become one of the Premier League’s most sought-after forwards. His ability to operate across the front line, coupled with his goalscoring consistency, has made him a key target for Maresca.

Eddie Howe is a long-time admirer of Pedro and views him as a versatile option who could complement Alexander Isak or even rotate in a dual-forward setup.

Brighton are under no PSR pressure, but with interest from multiple top-six clubs and the Seagulls already active in the market themselves, their hand will soon be forced by the money on offer.

Pedro’s age and Premier League experience make him an appealing fit for Chelsea’s recruitment model, which continues to prioritise high-ceiling players with resale value.

With Gittens and Delap already in the door and a major striker deal on the table, the club are pushing hard to finalise key moves ahead of pre-season.