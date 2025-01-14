Chelsea reportedly view Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel as the ‘ideal’ transfer during the January window despite Jadon Sancho’s recent form.

The Blues are being linked with a sensational move for the young forward who has impressed in Germany since signing from Rennes in 2022. However, he has started just two league games under Vincent Kompany this season.

Despite signing Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, and Jadon Sancho in the summer, the Chelsea hierarchy looks to be focused on another attacking addition—this time with the French U21 international. And yet there is doubt over a move, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano on X.

‘More on Mathys Tel exclusive story. Chelsea consider Tel as ideal signing, talks took place with Bayern and it depends on player side now, talks to follow. Chelsea already wanted him last summer + Tel spoke to Kompany 10 days ago to confirm his desire to stay at Bayern.’

Interestingly, the Chelsea manager has just backed Sancho publicly for his performances this season in his latest press conference ahead of his side’s clash with Nottingham Forest. If Tel were to arrive, he would be in direct competition with the former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund winger.

Sancho joined the London club in a loan deal that included an obligation to buy in the summer and quickly became a key figure after a difficult spell at United. With two goals and six assists in 17 games in all competitions, he has started 10 league games and solidified himself as a strong option on the left.

And Maresca claimed that his consistency has been a real positive this season. “I am quite surprised with Jadon. I knew Jadon already so knew what to expect from him… but in terms of being consistent, he’s been great. He’s been doing very well for long period”.

One saving grace for Sancho is that Nkunku’s future looks uncertain. The former RB Leipzig attacker could be set for an exit – which could open the door for Tel to join. According to David Ornstein at the Athletic, Bayern are interested in pursuing Nkunku in a separate deal.

The report also states that Nkunku has been discontent over his role at the club given that Nicolas Jackson is favoured over him for the main striker position while Cole Palmer is the first-choice attacking midfielder. Plus, with Maresca favouring wingers, it left him with little room to impress other than in the UEFA Conference League – a competition he has five goals in five games.

With the World Cup in 2026 on the horizon and a new manager set to take the reigns for France, Nkunku’s desire for first-team football is clear as he can stake another claim to be a key figure for his country, but he may have to leave Chelsea to do so.