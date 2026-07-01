Two top sources have confirmed Chelsea are thundering towards a shock signing at left-back, and the ballpark figure they’re expected to pay has also been revealed.

Chelsea completed the whirlwind sale of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid a fortnight ago, leaving new boss Xabi Alonso with an immediate headache at left-back.

The Blues possess great faith in Dutchman Jorrel Hato, though they won’t put all their eggs in his basket.

Chelsea have agreed to sign Valentin Barco from sister club Strasbourg, with the versatile Argentina capable of operating at left-back.

However, Barco, 21, isn’t the only addition Alonso will be provided with on the left side of his defence.

News broke on Tuesday of Chelsea entering official talks to sign Rayo Vallecano’s specialist left wing-back, Pep Chavarria.

At 28, he’s much older than the profile of players BlueCo usually sign, with the potential deal termed a ‘surprise’ one by Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish outlet also claimed Chelsea had seen an opening bid worth just €9m / £7.7m knocked back.

That has not deterred the Blues, however, with both Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs now confirming a club-to-club agreement is advancing.

What’s more, Chavarria has already informed Rayo of his desire to join Chelsea and play for Alonso who knows the left-back well.

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Chelsea advancing on Pep Chavarria signing

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Pep Chavarria already close to agreeing terms with Chelsea as talks with Rayo Vallecano advancing.

‘Another move driven by Xabi Alonso. Chelsea want specialist LB and LWB options.’

Romano then provided an equally positive update when taking to his YouTube channel.

“Club-to-club talks ongoing,” began Romano. “So official negotiations have started between Chelsea and Rayo Vallecano.

“The player wants the move. Chavarria told Rayo Vallecano that his desire is to go to Chelsea and to work for Xabi Alonso.

“Xabi’s staff know the player so well, and now it’s about reaching the financial agreement between the clubs, but according to my information, Chelsea are very optimistic to get this deal done.”

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What other signings will Chelsea make?

According to the BBC, Chavarria would be viewed by Chelsea and Alonso as more of a wing-back if brought to Stamford Bridge.

Alonso previously won the Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen operating with wing-backs, and Chavarria’s arrival would give the Spaniard flexibility to deploy that formation if and when he sees fit.

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Aside from Chavarria, Chelsea are also aiming to sign a centre-back, a central midfielder and a versatile attacker.

Regarding the centre-back, Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix is under the microscope, with the BBC claiming a move for the Frenchman will be accelerated in the coming days.