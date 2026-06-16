Romano confirms Liverpool planning shock signing after Iraola intervenes in £112m Diomande deal

Andoni Iraola has intervened as Liverpool accelerate a move for £112m-rated Yan Diomande, while two trusted sources have confirmed a surprise signing is now wanted after the Ivorian arrives.

Liverpool have identified Yan Diomande as the perfect successor to Mohamed Salah, and numerous reports are all providing good news for those wishing to see the electric Ivorian at Anfield.

Firstly, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano revealed Liverpool hold two advantages over PSG who are their primary competition for the 19-year-old,

The Reds are not only putting higher sums on the table with regards to the salary, but PSG are also hamstrung by their Bradley Barcola situation.

In a nutshell, there’s no room for Diomande if Barcola stays, and PSG aren’t particularly keen to offload the France international unless they receive a bid too good to refuse.

That puts Liverpool in a strong position, and reports earlier on Tuesday claimed the RB Leipzig speedster is now giving priority to signing with Liverpool.

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have also weighed in, with their insider, Fraser Fletcher, detailing the influence Andoni Iraola is having on proceedings.

Andoni Iraola pushing for Yan Diomande transfer

He revealed the new Reds boss is not sitting idly by as FSG work on the move, and is instead actively pushing this deal over the line.

Clearly, Diomande is a player Iraola has full faith in, and it’s not a case of the club signing a player the manager isn’t all that keen on.

After Diomande, Liverpool aim to sign one more attacker, according to The Athletic. That’s because there are genuine chances for Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo to leave this summer.

However, it may come as a surprise to learn Liverpool are also exploring the market and making calls for a signing in central midfield too.

That’s according to both The Athletic and Fabrizio Romano, with the former declaring: ‘Centre midfield and right-back are also positions that need to be addressed.’

Liverpool making ‘calls’ for midfield signing – Fabrizio Romano

Iraola has inherited a midfield corps comprising Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo.

However, Jones is being pursued with vigour by Inter Milan and after talks over a new contract stalled, the Reds are ready to cash in. The latest on that move can be read here.

What’s more, transfer guru Romano strongly suggested Mac Allister could leave Liverpool this summer too. As such, it’s now easy to see why Liverpool are pushing to sign a new central midfielder.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “In midfield, there could be movements. I would not be surprised if Liverpool go for a new midfielder, it’s a possibility.

“Liverpool are making some calls for midfielders over the recent days and weeks. So I expect movement at Liverpool in terms of midfielders.

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“Let’s see what happens on the future of Alexis Mac Allister, and with Curtis Jones who is wanted by Inter Milan.

“So also in terms of exits, what’s going to happen, but Liverpool are checking the midfielders market.”

Which specific midfielder Liverpool will go for isn’t yet clear, though two players drawing frequent links over the past few months are Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Alex Scott (Bournemouth).

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