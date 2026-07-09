Chelsea are ready to wave goodbye to one of their recent signings in a permanent sale, and why that’s good news for Manchester United has been confirmed.

Man Utd and Chelsea are about to preside over a £50m transfer, with Andrey Santos swapping Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford.

Personal terms are fully agreed, as is the club-to-club deal, which is worth a total of £50m (£48m plus £2m in add-ons).

Santos was given permission to undergo a medical today (Thursday) and all being well, will become a Manchester United player in short order.

However, the Brazilian isn’t the only player with a United connection who could leave west London this summer.

Over the past few days, reports from far and wide have claimed Chelsea are willing to wave goodbye to Alejandro Garnacho after just one season on their books.

Garnacho joined Chelsea for £40m last summer, though failed to make any meaningful sort of impact last term, and it could be one and done at Stamford Bridge.

According to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Garnacho ‘can leave’ Chelsea this summer, and movements regarding his sale have already started.

READ NEXT: Chelsea make fresh bid for next signing with personal terms ‘agreed’

Chelsea offloading Alejandro Garnacho after one season

Romano wrote on X: ‘Alejandro Garnacho can leave Chelsea this summer and he’s not untouchable.

‘In case of good proposal on permanent deal, #CFC ready to open doors to exit with initial movements started in terms of clubs keen.

‘Garnacho can leave after just one season at Chelsea.’

Why this development is good news for Man Utd relates to the terms of the agreement they negotiated with Chelsea last year.

Garnacho sale will help Man Utd financially

As part of the deal that sent Garnacho to the capital, Man Utd inserted a 10 percent sell-on clause.

As such, they’ll be due a 10 percent slice of the sale price, and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have shed light on how big of a fee Chelsea are now demanding.

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news of Chelsea remarkably valuing Garnacho at a gigantic £90m.

Of course, the chances of any side bidding that sizeable sum are slim, and sources told Bailey the magic number that could get Chelsea’s approval is actually £60m.

A sale on that scale would net Man Utd £6m, and the Red Devils are also due to pocket another handy chunk of change if and when Marseille sell Mason Greenwood to Fenerbahce.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd target French midfielder if Ederson deal falls through – ‘enquiries made’

Regarding destinations, TEAMtalk reported on Napoli’s interest, though Chelsea’s best chance of collecting £60m comes by way of Saudi Arabia.

Interest from leading Saudi Pro League sides is growing, and perhaps crucially, Garnacho is NOT averse to making a move to the middle east at this important stage in his career.