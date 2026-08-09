Romano confirms Man Utd U-turn on transfer – ‘concrete, strong, likely chances’

A transfer Manchester United were expected to make is no longer expected to happen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd still have work to do in the final three weeks of the summer transfer window. A third midfielder remains on the agenda to follow Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos into Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, a new left-back is wanted, but the noises coming out of Newcastle strongly suggest it won’t be Lewis Hall.

After selling three of their best players already this summer (Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes), the Magpies have finally put their foot down and said no more.

Regarding exits, United have made progress in recent weeks, with goalkeepers Altay Bayindir (Celta Vigo – loan with €4m option to buy) and Radek Vitek (Middlesbrough – £14m add-ons included) both departing.

Another who had looked on course to take flight throughout most of the window was Marcus Rashford.

But according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the overwhelming expectation is Rashford now stays at Man Utd.

Man Utd U-turn on Marcus Rashford transfer

“Man Utd really feeling that there is concrete, strong, likely chances to see Marcus Rashford staying at Manchester United,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“At the moment, there are no movements with other clubs. Rashford is not accepting Turkey or Saudi. These solutions are not interesting for Marcus Rashford. He is not going to consider that.

“And it’s not about the money, it’s not about the proposals. He doesn’t want to play in these clubs, at this stage of his career.

“So, for Rashford is stay at Man Utd or a very top, top club at the very end of the window. But at the moment, the most likely outcome is for Marcus Rashford to stay at United.

“United believe that at the end of the window, Rashford has a really big chance to stay at the club, to revive his career with Michael Carrick.

“So, strong, strong chances to see Marcus Rashford staying at Manchester United this summer.

“Obviously, Michael Carrick is a big factor because he will be very happy to continue with Marcus Rashford. He would be very happy to give him one more opportunity, so let’s follow the situation.”

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Rashford, 28, has pre-agreed personal terms with Barcelona ahead of what he hoped would be the club activating their €30m / £26m option to buy in last season’s loan agreement.

United, meanwhile, had hoped to offload the winger as they sought to remove the highest earner from their books.

However, Barca ultimately opted to sign Gordon instead, and as Romano stated, Rashford is quite picky with regards to the calibre of club he’d join if leaving United.

Furthermore, his £325,000-a-week wages present an obvious stumbling block that is preventing many European teams from making a move.

As such, Rashford is now on course to remain a Man Utd player beyond the summer, meaning no new left winger will be signed in this window at least.

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