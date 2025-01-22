Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man Utd will sign a new left-back this month and have Benfica star Alvaro Carreras on their list.

Ruben Amorim has overseen a difficult start to life as United manager and the January window is a crucial moment to strengthen ahead of the second half of the season.

With his system utilising wing-backs, injuries to Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw have left him struggling to truly implement his style which was hugely successful in Portugal with Sporting.

One player who United have a buy-back clause in place with is Benfica’s Carreras, who developed in their academy and who has starred for Benfica this season.

He produced an excellent attacking performance against Barcelona in the 5-4 epic in the Champions League last night, recording one assist and producing plenty of moments of quality on the left-hand-side.

Taking to X, Romano confirmed the latest surrounding United’s pursuit of a left-back signing – and he teased good news across the next week.

‘Manchester United will sign a new LWB, no doubts. Talks for Patrick Dorgu continue after €27m bid rejected.

‘Lecce insist on €40m fee as they’re aware of Napoli interest for July.

‘United also have more options in list including Alvaro Carreras with €18m buy back clause.’

Speaking after the game, Carreras was quizzed over whether he would be open to a move to Spain after impressing against the La Liga leaders.

“No. In truth, we never know, but I have a long-term contract here at Benfica, I’m happy. They gave me the opportunity to grow and I owe them everything.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Man Utd star slammed for being ‘completely hopeless again’ as he looked like a ‘boy among men’

👉Ex-Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag ‘shadow coaching’ Champions League club after sack

👉 Man Utd strike ‘agreement’ for first summer signing as Serie A side angle for ‘loan until June’

Carreras is the ‘perfect’ signing

Having previously developed in their academy, United currently have a buy-back clause in place to sign the Benfica star should they wish to activate it.

Previously, he had been described as the ‘perfect Ruben Amorim signing’ by StatmanDave and his figures compared to players in his position in Europe’s top five leagues and the European competitions show he could well be the real deal.

He ranks in the 96th percentile or above for key metrics such as switches, ball recoveries, successful take-on percentage, touches in the defensive third and interceptions.

The 21-year-old Spaniard spent three years developing in Real Madrid’s academy before United brought him to theirs in 2020 and he has an excellent range of technical skills that would help elevate Amorim’s current system.