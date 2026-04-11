Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd want world’s best manager with deal ‘advancing’

There is a figure high up in Manchester United’s hierarchy who dreams of appointing Luis Enrique as the club’s next permanent manager, though with a different deal advancing, the signs now point towards Michael Carrick.

Enrique can stake a legitimate claim to being the best manager in the world right now. The Spaniard guided PSG to a historic quadruple last term, and the 55-year-old previously secured a treble at Barcelona in 2014/15.

There have been numerous reports since the turn of the year regarding Enrique potentially taking charge at Man Utd over the summer.

The Red Devils are conducting an exhaustive review before determining who should lead the club forward, and many would suggest they look no further than Enrique.

However, when reporting on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano confirmed Enrique is now ‘advancing’ towards penning fresh terms in Paris.

Romano verified claims Man Utd admire Enrique, and one figure within the club even ‘dreams’ of hiring him.

But with Enrique on course to remain in Paris for at least a few more years, the signs are now pointing to interim boss, Michael Carrick, getting the job outright.

“There is someone internally at Man Utd who is a big, big fan and dreams of Luis Enrique as Manchester United manager one day,” said Romano.

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“So there is some truth in the reports over the last two or three months about Enrique and Man Utd, in the sense that Man Utd have some people internally who have this thought of Enrique some day being maybe Man Utd manager.

“But nothing more than this because at the moment his focus is on PSG, negotiating his new contract, and on the pitch of course.”

Romano went on to state Man Utd are well aware Enrique is closing in on a new deal in Paris, thus giving Carrick another leg up in his quest to earn the role permanently.

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And per the reporter, Carrick’s work so far is increasingly impressing those United chiefs who’ll eventually make the decisive managerial call.

He continued: “Man Utd are very happy with the work done so far by Carrick. They are not doubting Carrick.

“They are having their internal process to decide on the best solution possible for the managerial situation.

“We know they need to decide their permanent manager from 2026/27 and beyond, that remains the plans and internally they keep talking about this, but with full confidence in Michael Carrick.”

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