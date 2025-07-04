Arsenal’s planning continues behind the scenes as they navigate another potentially significant window under Mikel Arteta, with Fabrizio Romano reporting talks have continued over a Chelsea forward.

The focus has naturally been on striker additions, with Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres both linked, and Benjamin Sesko opting to stay put in Germany.

But Arsenal are also looking at wide options this summer, and one intriguing name has entered the frame again alongside reported interest in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

In addition to that, the Gunners are also showing a real interest in Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. The Brazilian seems happy to depart, though it seems unlikely the Gunners could facilitate three new wingers of such a calibre.

Noni Madueke is another being monitored closely, and Arsenal have now held a new round of talks over a potential move for the Chelsea winger.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reported on X that Arsenal are keeping contacts warm on the player side despite no official club-to-club talks yet.

“Understand Arsenal had new round of talks for Noni Madueke as the player could be open to the move. Nothing advanced yet in terms of club to club approach or direct negotiations but #AFC maintains contacts. Separate from Eberechi Eze deal.”

Madueke has had a mixed time at Chelsea since his £28.5m move from PSV in January 2023 but showed flashes of what he can offer during the 2024/25 campaign.

He hit 11 goals in all competitions, including a Europa Conference League final brace and a first senior hat-trick away at Wolves.

His goal output improved, but he came under scrutiny off the pitch following a controversial social media post. Around the same time, he was dropped from the starting XI, with Maresca telling him publicly to “work harder.”

That could open the door for Arsenal, who see him as a player with huge upside and Premier League experience at just 23 years old.

While Bukayo Saka remains an undisputed starter on the right, Madueke is being considered as a natural alternative and squad option, with European football on the calendar again.

Whether Chelsea would sanction a sale to a top-four rival remains to be seen, but their extravagant spending in recent windows has increased the need to raise funds, and few players in their squad represent pure profit quite like Madueke.

The Blues are well stocked in wide areas, with the incoming Jamie Gittens joining Cole Palmer, Mykhailo Mudryk, Pedro Neto, Raheem Sterling and Madueke as players capable of operating in wide areas.

Madueke’s place in that group looks increasingly uncertain, with Arsenal’s interest arriving at a time when Chelsea are actively reshaping their attack.