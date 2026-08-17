Arsenal will offload one of their most talented players over the next fortnight, and while two overseas clubs who’ve already called about the transfer have been named, interest from Premier League sides is about to flood in.

Arsenal made a statement on Sunday when demolishing one of their projected title rivals in the Community Shield. Manchester City were blown away by The Gunners, and that was before Mikel Arteta’s side make what they hope will be three big signings over the next two weeks.

A versatile defender (Ezri Konsa is the top target) is wanted. In the final third, a superstar-calibre left winger is being eyed, as is a potent new striker.

With big moves planned in the forward line, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have genuine chances to depart.

Another much younger though no less talented attacker will also leave – Ethan Nwaneri.

Taking to X on Sunday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Ethan Nwaneri will leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window, as planned weeks ago.”

The 19-year-old plays either as a No 10 or right winger, though there’s no scope for starts in either of those positions right now.

Bukayo Saka is backed up ably by Noni Madueke on the right. Arteta boasts an embarrassment of riches with regards to the playmaking position, with Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze and Kai Havertz all in situ.

As such, Nwaneri can go, and per the latest from Romano when reporting on Monday morning, Premier League rivals are ready to give Arsenal some difficult decisions to make.

Arsenal could sell Ethan Nwaneri to Premier League side

Firstly, Romano named two clubs who have already made contact for Nwaneri’s transfer – AC Milan and Galatasaray.

Romano stated on his YouTube channel: “Talking about Ethan Nwaneri… a lot of interest.

“AC Milan made contact with Arsenal, German clubs made contact with Arsenal, Galatasaray made contact with Arsenal, and then, Premier League clubs are coming.

“There is a feeling at Arsenal that Premier League clubs are now going to knock on the door and try to get a deal done for Ethan Nwaneri.

“So there’s going to be a lot of movement on the boy, and obviously it’ll be on Nwaneri to decide, because the expectation is to see a lot of proposals and movement.

“He’ll be a very interesting market opportunity, but at the same time it’s Nwaneri deciding with his agents and family, so we have to wait and see what’s going to happen there.”

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Two of Arsenal’s Big Six rivals, Liverpool and Chelsea, both showed concrete interest in Nwaneri back in 2025 prior to the youngster signing a new contract last August.

Whether they’re among the English clubs who’d look to strike a deal one year on should become clear in the coming days.