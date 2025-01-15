Premier League duo Manchester United and Tottenham both look set to miss out on signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to the latest reports.

The French striker is said to be close to agreeing a loan move to Juventus after starting just two league games in Ligue 1 this season.

As confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on X, Muani has rejected interest from across Europe to join Thiago Motta’s Juventus side in a straight loan deal.

He wrote: ‘After Portuguese RB Alberto Costa last night, today will be Randal Kolo Muani’s day at Juventus.

‘Juventus and PSG set to check documents today then time to travel for French striker. Loan move, salary 100% covered by Juventus, no buy option clause.’

Muani joined PSG in 2023 for an initial fee of £64.2m (plus £12.2m in add-ons) after impressing for Eintracht Frankfurt. His final season in Germany saw him accumulate 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games which made him a wanted man.

MORE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Five steps to Marcus Rashford returning to Manchester United for £86m in Paul Pogba repeat

👉 Postecoglou new Sack Race favourite as Lopetegui, Dyche fall but Arteta bolts after Carabao woe

👉Spurs among the world’s biggest spenders this January as records start to tumble

However, despite being a regular for France, he has failed to replicate that form for the Parisian side managing 11 goals and seven assists in 54 games.

Interestingly, he will join a team who are currently unbeaten in Serie A and they extended that run with a draw against Atalanta last night. However, they sit fifth in the table, some 13 points off leaders Inter Milan.

Across the past week, we saw reports that both English clubs were interested in a move. Tottenham were said to be close to agreeing personal terms but the two clubs hadn’t engaged in any discussions.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were hoping to strengthen their attacking areas despite already boasting Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-min Son Richarlison and Wilson Odobert to call upon.

In terms of United, it is said they were ‘doing everything’ to secure him but they were reportedly one of several clubs to register an interest that also included Chelsea, Aston Villa and AC Milan.

With Marcus Rashford seeking a move away during the January window, there could be space in the squad for an attacking addition to help bolster Ruben Amorim’s side after a recent turnaround in form.