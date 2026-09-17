Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd ‘conversation’ with JJ Gabriel imminent as Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets involved

JJ Gabriel has been linked with a move away from Man Utd.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United will hold talks with JJ Gabriel over his future in the coming days, as the club’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, gets involved.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Gabriel wants to leave Man Utd with immediate effect.

The 15-year-old attacking player has sent a formal notice to Man Utd to de-register them with immediate effect.

Gabriel has since been linked with a number of clubs, including Chelsea, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

According to transfer guru Romano, Man Utd have not given up on the prospect of keeping Gabriel, with INEOS chief Ratcliffe to hold talks with his camp.

The Italian journalist has also said that Madrid are leading the race for Gabriel.

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Man Utd to hold JJ Gabriel talks

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Yeah, as I was explaining yesterday, first of all, it’s a really complicated situation on several points of view because when you have a wonderkid like JJ Gabriel, 15 years old, about to turn 16 in October, obviously you want to keep him, you want to trust him, you want to see the boy after he was already discussed internally at Man Utd for a long time, years actually, as one of the best talents they have even seen at the club.

“So, they absolutely want to keep him ad want to continue with him.

“So, they are still in shock with what happened in the recent days.

“On the other side, when a player so young and this camp, of course, camp, family decide to take a strong position as JJ Gabriel and his camp did by asking to leave the club, obviously the disappointment is very strong.

“So, Man Utd want to make sure is that, of what Utd want to make sure is that if there is even a small chance to continue together with JJ Gabriel and to sort the situation and to keep him at the club, has to be with the right attitude and with the right feeling.

“Man Utd don’t want to force anyone.

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“Obviously, they want to keep the boy.

“Obviously, they don’t want to lose one of the best talents I the world at 15 years old, but at the same time, they don’t want to force anyone.

“So, what they will do these days is to try have a conversation with the family of the player, with the agents of the player, with the player himself to try sort the situation.

“So, Man Utd are not giving up.

“Man Utd are still hoping to keep JJ Gabriel at the club.

“They know and they recognise that it’s going to be complicated, that is not easy, that as of today their chances are not so high, but Man Utd are still trying.

“I think this case will involve the most important people at the club.

“And so, I mean Sir Jim Ratcliffe, I mean the directors, I mean the coach.

“So, it’s going to be about everyone at Manchester United to make sure whatever happens is the right situation.

“At the moment, the reality tells us that the player wants to go, the player wants to leave, the player wants his contract terminated, and the player is not even training, as I said yesterday here on the video, so you can understand how complicated is this situation.”

Real Madrid lead JJ Gabriel race

The journalist continued: “Look, at this stage, my understanding, and I back what I said yesterday, is that Spain eventually, if he leaves, is going to be the most likely destination for JJ Gabriel.

“Spain, I mean, Real Madrid, Barcelona at this stage, if you are asking me today, Real Madrid are considered as the favourites to land JJ Gabriel, but Barcelona are also in contact.

“In terms of clubs calling, also many other top clubs called.

“Bayern called, PSG called, English clubs called as well.

“There was a feeling till yesterday in the media that maybe England could be the most likely destination.

“Why?

“Because Manchester City one year ago were very close to signing JJ Gabriel and then he decided to stay at Manchester United and continue at the club.

“But Manchester City were really this close to signing JJ Gabriel, so it was not just a conversation or a negotiation.

“Then he changed his mind at the final minutes and decided to stay at Utd.

“So, my understanding is that now the most likely destination is Spain.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona are discussing completely different projects and pathways for the boy, so obviously it’s going be on him, on his family, on his camp, to decide what’s the best solution, but, for sure, Spain today is seen as the most attractive destination for the boy, waiting to understand what’s going to happen because I can repeat, as of today, Wednesday, Manchester United are yet to give up.

“And so, it’s a story we have to follow till the very end with Real Madrid and Barcelona both.”

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