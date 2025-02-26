Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool is set to continue to scout one of Europe’s most coveted defenders ahead of the summer.

With the contracts of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah all still dominating the headlines, manager Arne Slot has referenced their summer recruitment which has suggested there will be moves made.

Slot expressed an intention for the club to improve the squad in the summer in a recent interview. “It is clear that we’ve assessed the squad,” he said (via the Liverpool Echo). “We’ve assessed what we think where we can improve, and that’s where we try to go for in the summer.”

Joe Gomez has been ruled out for most of the season with an injury which leaves them with just Jarrel Quansah in reserve at centre-back. Plus, there has been some discourse over the future of Andy Robertson after eight years at the club.

One player who has been linked and can work across both positions is Ajax’s highly-rated defender Jorrell Hato.

The 18-year-old already has 98 appearances for Ajax and has reportedly been scouted multiple times by Liverpool and Romano has since revealed via his YouTube channel that their scouts are set to scout him a few more times from now until the end of the season.

“Liverpool love to invest in young players, this will be the view now under Arne Slot as a coach and we can say that not [Dean] Huijsen but Hato is being monitored by Liverpool.

“What I’m told is Liverpool are already planning with their scouting department for at least two or three more missions in the Netherlands to follow Jorrell Hato closely and his progress and to understand what they want to do with this player.

“They’ve been scouting this player for a long time and they’ve been following this boy for a long time and they keep following his progress so Hato is for sure one of the players being watched by Liverpool.”

Earlier reports claimed that Liverpool has an advantage over multiple European clubs including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Hato was spotted during Liverpool’s 4-1 home victory over Ipswich Town a month ago, adding further fuel to the fire when it comes to the transfer links.

He even opened up on the potential move, when speaking to De Telegraaf. “I read it all,” Hato began. “But I also know that not everything was right. For my development, it’s best that I stay at Ajax now. I was invited by Ryan Gravenberch.

“But I didn’t speak to a director there. Liverpool played well and the atmosphere in the stadium was good, but there is no more to say.”

Henderson hails teammate

Liverpool’s former captain Jordan Henderson has had the pleasure of playing alongside Hato during his Ajax career to date and the pair are eyeing league and European successes after last season’s disappointments.

Speaking in early 2024, Henderson hailed the youngster for his maturity having broken into the side as a 17-year-old. “It’s crazy how young he is, but obviously how mature he looks when he’s on the pitch and also off the pitch,” explained Henderson.

“He is a very mature person. Works hard, fantastic player, and yeah, he has a bright future ahead of him, I’m sure.”