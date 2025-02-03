Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have made an ‘internal decision’ on Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Chelsea.

Man Utd just miss out on our list of the biggest spenders in Europe this window as they have signed Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven and Diego Leon.

The Red Devils realistically needed to do more business as Sunday’s 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace leaves them 13th in the Premier League table after 24 matches.

Man Utd have been focused on offloading unwanted talents to raise funds for their rebuild under head coach Ruben Amorim and left-back Tyrell Malacia could be the last player to leave before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

A report from Sky Sports claims Eredivisie outfit PSV are ‘closing in’ on the Dutchman.

‘PSV are closing in on the signing of Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. ‘It’s understood talks over a six-month loan deal have reached an advanced stage. There will be no option to buy. ‘A medical has been booked for when the clubs agree the deal for the former Feyenoord defender.’

👉 January Transfer Deadline Day 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

Garnacho has also been linked with an exit as this pure profit sale would significantly increase Man Utd’s budget.

The £60m winger has been targeted by Chelsea and Serie A giants Napoli this month and it’s been suggested that he could leave in a swap deal including Christopher Nkunku.

However, Garnacho has been praised by Amorim of late and has started most of Man Utd’s recent matches.

Romano now claims Man Utd’s ‘internal decision’ is that Garnacho will stay and they won’t make any more January signings. He has also picked out two more deals that were ‘never close’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘activate’ £12.5m emergency signing after Martinez suffers ‘serious’ injury

👉 Man Utd: Barcelona star rejects ‘remarkable’ £33m Red Devils ‘offer’ as Euro giants lead race

👉 Man Utd blow with Lisandro Martinez’s injury diagnosis revealed amid verdict on ‘recovery’ time



Romano tweeted: ‘Manchester United’s current stance is clear: NO more incomings are planned on Deadline Day.

‘Dorgu, Heaven, Diego Leon set to be the January signings for Man United — deal for Nkunku/Bailey were never close.

‘Alejandro Garnacho set to stay, internal decision has been made.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs backed up this report. He explained: “No further #MUFC incomings expected before tonight’s deadline.

“Club went into the window with a financially-disciplined approach. Not prepared to be reckless with spending or make risky additions mid-season.

“Understand #MUFC’s football leadership are pleased with Patrick Dorgu, Ayden Heaven and Diego Leon. Three young players with high ceilings.

“And exits of Marcus Rashford and Antony take significant wages off the books. Tyrell Malacia still set to leave on loan to PSV.

“Manchester United feel summer has better opportunities for incomings. Club are working within tight financial constraints and PSR limits and wish to save budget for summer and stick to their long-term recruitment strategy.”