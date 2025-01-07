Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has given Manchester United fans an update on the future of Marcus Rashford, who has been linked with a move away in January.

Man United forward Rashford, 27, has struggled to find his spark across the past season and a half which has led to less game time. Despite that, he has netted seven goals and provided three assists across 24 games in all competitions this season.

Even with the arrival of Ruben Amorim, he has failed to reignite his career post-Erik ten Hag, starting just two league games since his arrival in November. That has seen transfer stories emerge linking him with an exit to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

According to Romano, Rashford is considering proposals to remain within the elite leagues of European football despite interest from Galatasaray. He took to X to confirm the latest news.

‘Movements around Marcus Rashford have started as expected,’ he wrote. ‘Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan have both asked for conditions of the deal.

‘More contacts are planned, meanwhile, Galatasaray also approached Rashford this week but he’s prioritising other options in top 5 leagues now.’

One issue for teams trying to sign him is his sizeable wages and a contract that runs until 2028.

While the player may want an exit from Man United, that could prove problematic for aspiring clubs unless he is happy to take a pay cut to leave.

This is something that The Athletic’s David Ornstein has echoed. He told NBC: “Ruben Amorim has wiped the slate clean for all players, and he’s judging them by the same standards on and off the pitch.

“He clearly feels Marcus Rashford’s training performance and maybe even his attitude are not up to scratch – and there has been scrutiny over his social life. That is something that Marcus Rashford’s camp strenuously deny.