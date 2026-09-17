Fabrizio Romano names club ‘most likely’ to sign JJ Gabriel from Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano has named which club are the favourites to sign Manchester United wonderkid, JJ Gabriel.

Gabriel may only be 15 years of age, but the talent he already possesses has Man Utd believing he’ll become a megastar in the years to come.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, if Gabriel does realise his sky high potential, it’s looking unlikely to happen at Old Trafford.

The youngster has informed the club of his desire to leave, sparking a mad scramble from within United to change his mind.

But at least as far as Fabrizio Romano sees the situation, Man Utd’s attempts to convince Gabriel to stay will not succeed.

Taking to YouTube, he revealed the likeliest destination for Gabriel is Spain, and of LaLiga’s big two, it’s Real Madrid who are frontrunners to secure the epic coup.

Real Madrid favourites to sign Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel

Romano explained: “Look, at this stage, my understanding, and I back what I said yesterday, is that Spain eventually, if he leaves, is going to be the most likely destination for JJ Gabriel.

“Spain, I mean, Real Madrid, Barcelona at this stage, if you are asking me today, Real Madrid are considered as the favourites to land JJ Gabriel, but Barcelona are also in contact.

“In terms of clubs calling, also many other top clubs called. Bayern called, PSG called, English clubs called as well.

“There was a feeling till yesterday in the media that maybe England could be the most likely destination.

“Why? Because Manchester City one year ago were very close to signing JJ Gabriel and then he decided to stay at Manchester United and continue at the club.

“But Manchester City were really this close to signing JJ Gabriel, so it was not just a conversation or a negotiation.

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“Then he changed his mind at the final minutes and decided to stay at Utd. So, my understanding is that now the most likely destination is Spain.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona are discussing completely different projects and pathways for the boy, so obviously it’s going be on him, on his family, on his camp, to decide what’s the best solution, but, for sure, Spain today is seen as the most attractive destination for the boy, waiting to understand what’s going to happen because I can repeat, as of today, Wednesday, Manchester United are yet to give up.

“And so, it’s a story we have to follow till the very end with Real Madrid and Barcelona both.”