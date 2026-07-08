Fabrizio Romano has revealed the identity of who Tottenham plan to announce as their seventh major signing of the summer.

Tottenham have backed Roberto De Zerbi in a big way this window, with no fewer than six first-team additions already made.

The need to add leadership and experience has already been satisfied through the free agent arrivals of Martin Dubravka, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi.

Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali helped overhaul the midfield to the tune of £185m. At centre-back, Jan Paul van Hecke – a player De Zerbi knows from his Brighton days – arrived for £52m.

Attention has now turned to the wing positions, with Crysencio Summerville, Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao and Savinho all linked with moves to north London.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, it’s the last name on that list who is the real prize for Spurs.

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Tottenham prioritising Savinho transfer

Taking to his YouTube channel, Romano declared: “Tottenham remain very interested in Savinho. Tottenham keep working on the Savinho deal.

“They’re waiting for Manchester City to take a decision on Savinho – whether they want to let him go or not, and under which conditions

“But the conversations have started. The conversation is ongoing.

“Savinho is the next big name on their list, I would include also Cody Gakpo among the players they like at the winger position after reshaping the midfield with Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.”

Tottenham attempted to bring Savinho on board last summer and did get the Brazilian’s green light.

However, Man City were only willing to sell if able to sign a replacement and their top target – Real Madrid’s Rodrygo – proved unattainable.

That resulted in Savinho sticking around and ultimately, signing a new contract at the Etihad.

However, the 2025/26 season proved a frustrating one for the 22-year-old, with Savinho barely kicking a ball during Pep Guardiola’s last dance.

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Savinho agrees personal terms with Spurs – reports

Accordingly, Spurs reactivated talks to sign the left-footer ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

Again, they’ve got the player’s approval, with numerous reports over the past month claiming personal terms on a five-year contract are agreed.

Romano is insisting Man City are yet to make a final decision on whether to sell the right winger.

However, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk were previously informed that City have opened the doors to Savinho’s sale.

As such, a deal CAN be struck between the two clubs, with prior reports pointing to £60m as the magic number that will seal this deal and make Savinho Tottenham’s seventh major signing of the summer.