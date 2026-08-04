Romano names potential next Arsenal signing after Guimaraes and Vinicius with deal practically done

Fabrizio Romano has insisted an Arsenal deal to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle is practically done, and he’s also shed light on the next signing they have in mind after Vinicius Junior.

Arsenal are determined to secure not one but two gigantic signings in the coming days and weeks. Bruno Guimaraes is the No 1 option in central midfield, while the potential signing of Vinicius Junior would send shockwaves through the Premier League.

ESPN Brasil and L’Equipe are both claiming a club-to-club agreement for Guimaraes’ transfer to north London is done.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano isn’t quite ready to make that claim, though he is adamant it’s only a matter of time and very close.

Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal ‘practically a done deal’ – Fabrizio Romano

He stated when reporting for time2play: ‘As for the midfield? There’s only one guy on their radar: Bruno Guimarães.

‘He’s practically a done deal for the Gunners, with talks between Newcastle and Arsenal heating up big time.

‘They’re down to the final details before booking medicals and signing papers.

‘Bruno has been a total dream target for Arteta, who’s been obsessed with getting him forever.’

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After Guimaraes, Arsenal hope to complete the biggest signing in their history by luring his fellow Brazilian, Vinicius Junior, to the Emirates.

Talks regarding the signing of a new contract at the Bernabeu – which for now remains the player’s preference – are taking place this week.

But if no new deal can be agreed, the latest from Spain stated Real president, Florentino Perez, has given the ‘explicit order’ to sell the winger.

Clearly, Real Madrid have zero intention of losing such a highly valuable asset to free agency one year from now.

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Another Arsenal signing after Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior?

Beyond Guimaraes and Vinicius, it has been speculated Arsenal would attempt to sign a striker too, namely Julian Alvarez.

But with Marca now reporting Alvarez is gearing up to return to pre-season with Atletico Madrid after the club refused to sell, Arsenal’s other signing aside from the Brazilians could come in defence.

‘Arsenal is easily set to be one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League,’ added Fabrizio Romano in his update.

‘The reigning English champs have already bagged Christos Tzolis to replace [Leandro] Trossard on the wing, but they’re nowhere near done.

‘The plan is to stack another winger onto Arteta’s squad, and they might even grab a new centre-back given Saliba’s lingering back issues.’

Saliba sustained a back injury while playing for France at the World Cup. Surgery was considered to repair the issue, but ultimately, it was not deemed necessary.

Nevertheless, Saliba will now be sidelined for several months while he recovers from the problem, and as Romano stated Arsenal could dip into the market for reinforcements at the heart of defence.

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa is a player numerous outlets have claimed Arsenal are showing interest in over the past few weeks.