Jamie Redknapp has pointed the blame towards his dad after claiming live on Sky Sports that there would be a “twist” in the Antoine Semenyo transfer race.

After Semenyo scored a last-gasp winner against Tottenham Hotspur in his final Bournemouth game, Redknapp suggested there could be a late U-turn, with a transfer to Liverpool still possible despite everything being agreed between the Cherries and Manchester City.

A day later, City confirmed the £65million acquisition of the Ghanaian winger.

Semenyo to Man City: What to know

Semenyo, Haaland, Doku appears to be Guardiola’s preferred attack

Foden and Cherki expected to play more centrally

Man Utd and Spurs wanted him, but City were always going to win that battle

Semenyo has gotten off to the perfect start at the Etihad, scoring and assisting on his debut against Exeter City in the FA Cup before opening the scoring in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Newcastle United.

He should have had another goal at St James’ Park, but his clever volley was controversially ruled out for an offside against Erling Haaland.

Liverpool had shown interest in signing Semenyo but ultimately decided against pursuing him in January, leaving City as the convincing favourites for his signature.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Spurs and Manchester United to the signing and are already reaping the rewards.

Redknapp reveals story behind Semenyo exclusive

The former Liverpool midfielder suggested that the Reds could hijack the deal at the last minute, but that never materialised.

During Sky Sports’ coverage of Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to City on Tuesday, presenter Mark Chapman poked fun at Redknapp, saying: “Jamie thought he [Semenyo] was going to Liverpool at one point, our transfer guru over there.”

Redknapp held his hands up and admitted he was miles off, but was quick to blame his dad, former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp, for feeding him incorrect information.

He said: “I heard there was going to be a twist! And there wasn’t! I’m not going to lie, Mark, sometimes you get information from people, and you expect better.

“On this occasion, my dad called me, he was at Bournemouth when Semenyo scored that incredible goal, and he said ‘I think there might be a twist and he might be going to Liverpool’. I thought ‘I’m going to say that on air’.

“I thought I had turned into Fabrizio Romano for five seconds, and I got it completely wrong.”

Semenyo praises ‘perfect’ Man City environment

Semenyo and City are next in action against rivals Manchester United on Saturday, and the 26-year-old has credited the ‘perfect environment’ for his impressive start.

“Tough game today, but if we stuck in there, we knew we would get chances,” he said after scoring against Newcastle. “I was in the right area to tap it in, and we were victorious, so I am happy.

“The whole environment here is perfect. Everyone is confident and wanting to achieve the best. I have come into that, and they helped with my confidence and made me feel welcome. It’s been a lot but I have enjoyed it so far. I am picking things up very quickly and enjoying it.

“I am just taking the confidence I had from Bournemouth here and playing with a smile on my face. I am enjoying every moment… The second goal should have counted. The referee came and spoke to me and told me what was going on. It is what it is.”

