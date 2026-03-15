Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United co-owners, INEOS, have not approached Casemiro over changing his decision about leaving Old Trafford.

Casemiro announced in January 2026 that he will leave Man Utd at the end of the season.

The Brazil international defensive midfielder joined Man Utd from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 for an initial transfer fee of £60million plus £10m in add-ons.

Much was expected of the decorated midfielder when he moved to Man Utd, with the star having won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League five times with Madrid.

Although Casemiro had a strong debut season at Old Trafford, his performance level started to dip thereafter.

However, Casemiro is having a very strong 2025/26 campaign and has made himself one of the first names on the Man Utd teamsheet under interim manager Michael Carrick.

READ: Bruno Fernandes pulls the strings as Man United hit every plot point in by-the-numbers Villa win

The 34-year-old, who won the FA Cup in 2024 and the EFL Cup in 2023 with Man Utd, was among the goals in the Red Devils’ 3-1 win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

During the match, Man Utd fans chanted for Casemiro to stay for one more season and make a U-turn on his decision to leave.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, though, has revealed that no one from INEOS has asked Casemiro to change his decision, as of now.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Today at Old Trafford, there was this song going around from the Manchester United fans – ‘one more year’, ‘one more year, Casemiro’.

“They want him to stay because the Champions League spot is now close for Manchester United and the perspective to have a leader like Casemiro, an experienced player who knows Champions League football so well is obviously attractive for the fans.

READ NEXT: Heaven’s comedic indifference one of five reasons Man Utd should snub Carrick

“But Casemiro already decided in January that he’s going to leave Manchester United. That was an official statement, so was not just a rumour or a verbal agreement. Casemiro already decided to move on.

“At the moment, what I can tell you and what I can answer the Man Utd fans is that no one from the club has told Casemiro, ‘Please stay with us for one more season’.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen from now to the end of the season.

“And maybe, you know, these kinds of situations could happen at the very end of the season when you are maybe sure about the project you are going to do and continue in terms of manager, in terms of Champions League football and all the rest.

“But, at the moment, still nothing changed between Casemiro and Utd, apart from the fact that Casemiro is being a fantastic professional, is helping, the relationship with the fans is great.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick spoke highly of Casemiro after the match, but he suggested that the midfielder is unlikely to change his stance on his future.

Carrick told Man Utd’s official website when asked if Casemiro could stay for another season: “I think, in some ways, it’s difficult to say, I think when something is decided, in some ways, the fact that it’s decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation really.

“I think the impact he’s had has been terrific, certainly since I’ve been here and working with him, and his influence in the team and big moments in goals.

“And I think it was a nice moment at the end there with the supporters, and having that connection and the respect.

“That was a nice moment and I think he’ll enjoy that.”

Carrick added: “Listen, this is totally no disrespect to Case, he’s been fantastic, he’s been a player for us and he’s been important in the dressing room and one that I’ve spoke to and connected with really well.

“But as a club and as a team, players come and go, some are bigger, some are maybe more important than others at different times, but I don’t think it’s ever really about replacing like for like, I think you can go in a different direction, you understand what the balance of the squad needs, whether that’s on the pitch, off the pitch, leadership, positionally – there’s all sorts of different things going into it.

“Case has done some really, really good things, certainly since I’ve been here, he’s been an absolutely pleasure to work with.”

READ NEXT: Heaven’s comedic indifference one of five reasons Man Utd should snub Carrick