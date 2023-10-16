Fabrizio Romano reveals the two Man Utd stars Erik ten Hag is most likely to sell in January

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an intriguing update on the futures of exit-linked Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire.

Sancho has been training away from the first-team squad after hitting out at Erik ten Hag, who criticised his performances in training in a press conference.

The winger posted on social media that he had been made a ‘scapegoat’ after being left out of the team.

Sancho will not be allowed to re-join the first-team squad until he apologises for his actions. It also seems likely that he could be sold in January, with Man Utd willing to take a huge loss on the £73m they spent on him to get him off the books.

As previously reported by Football365, Barcelona are thought to be interested in signing Sancho for a cut-price fee, while Aston Villa and former club Borussia Dortmund have also registered an interest.

Romano has now claimed that Sancho leaving Man Utd in January is the most likely outcome as it stands.

“I see Jadon Sancho leaving in January, it’s hard to see things working for him and Manchester United,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“There will be internal discussions then to decide if they want to invest in a new winger or not.”

Interestingly, Man Utd have been linked with a move for Liverpool-linked Real Betis winger Assane Diao recently, so it’s possible that he could be Sancho’s replacement.

Maguire, on the other hand, was stripped of the Man Utd captaincy in July, and was linked with a move away from Old Trafford for the entirety of the summer window.

West Ham came closest to agreeing a deal for the England centre-back, but he ultimately chose to stay and fight for his place at Man Utd.

Maguire has played just 116 minutes of football in the Premier League so far this season, however. He could, admittedly, see his playing time increase due to an injury to Lisandro Martinez, but Romano still thinks he could be sold this winter.

“It will be important to see what happens with the injury to Lisandro Martinez and the situation with Harry Maguire. If they receive a proposal for Maguire they could invest in a new centre-back in January, or else they will wait until the summer,” Romano added.

“My understanding is that a priority for 2024 is a centre-back, and it’s difficult to get top deals done during January.”

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if anyone takes a punt on Maguire in January. Tottenham and Everton have been linked with a move for the defender in the past.

