Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Man Utd players want Michael Carrick sacked

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United players are behind manager Michael Carrick, with the club’s co-owners, INEOS, not planning to sack him.

Carrick was handed the Man Utd managerial role on a permanent basis in the summer of 2026.

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, made the decision after Carrick guided the club to Champions League qualification for the 2026/27 campaign.

Carrick was initially handed the Man Utd managerial job on an interim basis in January 2026.

Under Carrick so far this season, Man Utd have been hugely disappointing.

The Red Devils are as low as 12th in the Premier League table with just five points from five matches.

READ: Man Utd learn cost of sacking Michael Carrick and hiring Fabian Hurzeler from Brighton

Man Utd also lost to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup, although it must be noted that they beat Sabah at home in the Champions League.

Transfer guru Romano has said that Man Utd have no plans to sack Carrick and has stated that the players are behind him, too.

Man Utd will NOT sack Michael Carrick

Carrick said on his YouTube channel: “The last five games have not been at Manchester United level in terms of results, so the expectation was completely different apart from the Champions League debut against Sabah, but in that case, obviously, the level is completely different.

“In all the other games, Man Utd were not showing what we were used to seeing in the second half of the season last year under Michael Carrick.

“Many of you keep asking me what’s the situation with Carrick, is Carrick in danger, what’s going on with Carrick?

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“And on the other side, many of you asking me if there is a chance of Man Utd already contacting or approaching some managers.

“My answer is clear, guys.

“As of today, Manchester United have not made any movement to contact other coaches.

“Manchester United are not in direct conversation or in direct conversation with coaches or with representatives, so at the moment, it’s completely quiet, and it will stay quiet for the next weeks and they hope months.

“Then obviously, we are, as I always say, in the results business, in the results industry.

“And so, results are always needed, but Man Utd maintain their confidence in Michael Carrick as a club.

“Obviously, they cannot be happy, everyone, people at the club, Carrick himself, everyone with the recent results.

“But Man Utd believe that with some time, Baleba is arriving, the midfield was completely rebuilt over the summer.

“So, when you add three new players in a key position like the midfield, you need some time to create that chemistry.

“And so, Manchester United are working on that, so they maintain their confidence on Carrick.

“That’s Manchester United position on Carrick.

“Then obviously, again, results are needed to make sure this is going to work long-term.

“But, at the moment, Man Utd maintain their confidence also because, and I think this is an important point, at the club, they believe that also the players are with the coach.

“At the club, they believe that compared to other situations Man Utd had in the recent past where some players were not so happy with the coach, in this case, they believe the large majority of the player is absolutely backing and supporting the ideas of Michael Carrick.”

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